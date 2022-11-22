GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Whipped Around on OPEC+ Production Speculation. Where to for WTI?
2022-11-22 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-21 08:59:33
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-11-21 15:00:00
More View More
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid

GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK public sector debt remains high.
  • Fed officials scheduled to speak later today.
  • Symmetrical triangle breakout potential on GBP/USD daily chart.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

For the month of October the UK public sector (see economic calendar below) spent more than it collected resulting in the fourth highest borrowing in said month. The natural economic reaction behind elevated debt levels is to increase interest rates in order to compensate investors for the risk of default. Hence the immediate reaction by the sterling was to push marginally higher due to the traditional positive correlation between interest rates and currency strength. This being said, additional aggressive interest rate hikes are unsustainable for the UK economy in respect of recessionary fears and already elevated rates.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Later today, Fed speakers dominate the docket with the most aggressive being Mr. Bullard who will likely maintain the hawkish narrative seen over the last week or so. This could prompt further weakness in GBP/USD considering sustained concerns around the UK’s public finances.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action has been trading within a developing triangle formation and is looking to breakout in the near term. Fundamentals suggest a push below triangle support towards the 1.1738 swing low and beyond but could be invalidated by the less likely candle close above triangle resistance.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2000
  • 1.1900

Key support levels:

  • 1.1738
  • 1.1500

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently SHORT on GBP/USD, with 54% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
2022-11-22 09:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
EUR/USD Update: German PPI Surprise Fails to Arrest Slide as Risk-Off Mood Returns
EUR/USD Update: German PPI Surprise Fails to Arrest Slide as Risk-Off Mood Returns
2022-11-21 10:30:39
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-21 08:59:33
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude
GBP/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish