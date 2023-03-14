 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI
2023-03-14 09:25:09
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
2023-03-14 07:32:08
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank turmoil takes a backseat for now.
  • US CPI in focus later today alongside Fed’s Bowman.
  • Hesitancy shown by EUR/USD market participants, awaiting fundamental catalyst.
EUR Forecast
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro is trading cautiously this morning which is to be expected as markets prepare for the upcoming US CPI report (see economic calendar below). There has been little follow through from the recent SVB and Signature collapse today but the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB)’s dovish repricing has now shifted so significantly that a inflation miss could really drive this narrative to fruition and possibly see a Fed rate pause or cut in the March meeting. Generally, the Fed stops hiking rates when conditions are poor, exposing high beta FX currencies to downside risk while the US dollar’s safe-haven allure comes into play. In short, if this is the Fed’s last interest rate hike, history suggests being short the USD could be an unwise decision.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

As mentioned above, the ECB rate probabilities (refer to table below) have been significantly repriced as well which has limited EUR upside and now challenges the almost certain 50bps rate hike that was assured by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The trading day will close out with the Fed’s Bowman's address and it will be interesting to get the perspective from a Fed official who may reflect the overall thoughts of the Fed itself.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action has the dollar stronger this morning against most G10 currencies now hovering around the 1.0700 psychological resistance level/50-day MA (yellow). There is unlikely to be any significant movement between now and the US CPI release with no real directional bias evident. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates no momentum preference to neither bulls nor bears thus highlighting the importance of US inflation and markets current cautious approach.

shows

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0700
  • 1.0615

Support levels:

  • 1.0500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD, with 53% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short-term we arrive at short-term downside disposition.

