 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report
2023-03-09 18:30:32
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde

Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • German CPI underlines persistent inflation demands.
  • US NFP and ECB President Christine Lagarde to come later today.
  • Cautious approach from EUR/USD participants ahead of key data.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro gathered some support this Friday morning with a marginally weaker USD and better than expected German CPI data (see economic calendar below). Although actual numbers printed in line with forecasts, the 8.7% figure highlights the elevated and stubborn inflationary pressures in Germany. With Germany being the largest economy within the eurozone, the inflation release acts as a proxy for the broader region, adding to hawkish sentiments from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The focus for today is firmly on the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) release with projections at 205K. If the last 12 months is anything to go by, we could easily see a figure higher than this, leaving room for more hawkish repricing and possibly cementing a 50bps rate hike in the Fed’s upcoming meeting – currently priced around 36.60bps showing no distinct bias just yet (see table below). While Fed pricing remains in a state of indecision, the ECB’s March meeting looks to be a sure thing at 50bps, placing added interest on the upcoming NFP report. Two other key metrics of the NFP report will come via the unemployment and wage figures with wages being a key contributor to high inflation through the services sector.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

To close out the trading session from a EUR/USD perspective, the ECB’s Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak and may look to reiterate the need to quell inflation after German data today.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action shows no breach above the June 2022 swing high at 1.0615 just yet as markets prepare for NFP data. Between now and then I do not expect major moves and is likely to remain rangebound. A miss on the NFP release could see the pair testing 1.0500 once more while anything higher may bring into consideration the 1.0700 psychological resistance level.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0700
  • 1.0615

Support levels:

  • 1.0500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short-term we arrive at short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
2023-03-09 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023