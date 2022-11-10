 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus
2022-11-10 09:59:43
Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes
2022-11-10 09:45:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on October US Inflation Data, Here are Key Levels to Watch
2022-11-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Struggles to Push Above October High Ahead of US CPI
2022-11-09 22:30:15
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
British Pound Pummelled as Crypto Contagion Engulfs Risk Assets. Lower GBP/USD Again?
2022-11-10 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Dollar Impact to Expect from US CPI and Is This Crypto’s Lehman Moment?
2022-11-10 04:30:09
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
More View More
Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes

Euro Breaking News: ECB Economic Bulletin Reiterates Economic Woes

Richard Snow, Analyst

ECB Economic Bulletin: Main Talking Points

  • Mixed to lower global GDP growth anticipated (Lower China activity, Russia/Ukraine effects and US slowdown)
  • Inflation is intolerable and rate hikes will continue from the ECB in response
  • Markets anticipate 50 bps in December and today’s US CPI print likely to influence short-term EUR/USD price action which hovers around parity
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Mixed to Lower Global GDP Growth Anticipated

Despite an easing in supply chains shortages, the global economy is expected to deteriorate as a whole and is expected to continue in the near-term. A decline in activity in China as a result of its zero-COVID policy, the negative effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a modest contraction in the US has hampered global GDP (excluding the euro area).

Inflationary Pressures Remain Too High

OECD measures of inflation (excluding Turkey) showed a relatively stable 7.9% in August but core inflation (excluding volatile price items like food and energy) increased to 5.3% and remains elevated in contrast with headline measures which are declining as energy prices have eased. While lower energy prices are welcomed, it also points to a rather grim economic outlook as lower economic activity leads to lower demand for energy commodities and lower output gong forward. High inflation continues to dampen spending and production by reducing purchasing power and pushing up costs for firms

Financial Market Developments

Over the review period, euro assets remained volatile as market participants revised expectations of higher policy rates as evidenced by higher sovereign bind yields in the euro area. Since then yields have declined somewhat, as the economic risks of aggressive tightening begin to stack up and systemic risk arising from the UK have been largely isolated after reactive measures from the Bank of England and UK government policy reversals.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows EUR/USD struggling to break above parity with continued momentum, reversing at 1.1000 twice now. Today’s US CPI print is likely to influence EUR/USD direction in the event of a positive of negative surprise. A print in line with expectation is likely to leave the pair largely unchanged.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Markets are currently pricing in 56 basis points for the December ECB meeting. On the economic calendar this week we have the crucial US CPI report for October which has proven in the past to be a significant driver for the EUR/USD forex pair, particularly now after we have seen another test of parity after multiple rejections. Higher than expected inflation is likely to drive the pair lower while an undershoot could support the recent dollar decline as markets factor in the possibility of slower US rate hikes.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus
USD Forecast: DXY Prepares for U.S. CPI, 110 Support Handle in Focus
2022-11-10 09:59:43
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Vulnerable to Swings in Sentiment
2022-11-10 09:30:00
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
2022-11-10 01:00:20
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
The Fate of the US Dollar, the Dow, and Gold After US Midterms, US Inflation Data
2022-11-09 20:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed