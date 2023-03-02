 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady
2023-03-02 10:30:16
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-03-02 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
Gold, Silver Technical Analysis: Precious Metals Rise as USD Retreats
2023-03-01 20:00:04
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
2023-03-02 08:15:27
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-03-02 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen
2023-03-01 18:25:00
More View More
Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady

Euro Area Core Inflation Prints Fresh Record High, EUR/USD Steady

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

EURO AREA CORE INFLATION FLASH KEY POINTS:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The core inflation rate in the Euro Area rose for a third successive month hitting a fresh record high of 5.6% in February. the core CPI which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco went up 0.8%. The core number reinforces the idea that without decreases in energy prices inflation remains sticky and adding credence to the recent hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The YoY inflation rate did inch lower to 8.5 percent in February 2023, the lowest since last May, but above market expectations of 8.2 percent. Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (15.0%, compared with 14.1% in January), followed by energy (13.7%, compared with 18.9% in January), non-energy industrial goods (6.8%, compared with 6.7% in January) and services (4.8%, compared with 4.4% in January). Looking at the individual countries we had increases from France, Spain and the Netherlands with German inflation remaining steady.

image2.png

THE BIGGER PICTURE AND THE ECB

The ECB’s job is a tough one given the economic backdrop of the various countries in the Euro area. We have seen the Euro benefit from the repricing of the hiking cycle expected from the ECB this week with further comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde this morning. Lagarde continued to emphasize the importance of a 50bps hike this month while mentioning that inflation is not showing signs of a stable decline.

Looking ahead to the upcoming ECB Meetings and the rest of the year inflation and particular the core inflation data is likely to be a driving force behind the ECB’s decisions with President Lagarde saying that the need for higher rates remains while stating that data will be the driving force. In further comments Lagarde stressed that the Central Bank is unsure as to what the peak rate will be.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Given the recent data and something I have been keen to stress of late is that the majority of inflationary pressure seems to be entrenched in the economy of many countries in the Euro Area with yesterday’s German inflation report supporting this.

MARKET REACTION

EURUSD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD initial reaction saw a 15 pip drop before recovering to trade relatively flat in the aftermath of the release. The pair has declined around 50 pips for the day as the dollar index recovers from yesterday’s decline. Looking at the recent price action EURUSD remains trapped for now between the 1.0500-1.0700 range with a break at this point seeming unlikely. We have seen some Euro appreciation of late against the greenback largely due to the expected 50bps hike from the ECB as well as some repricing of the peak rate expectation from the ECB.

Intraday resistance may be found at 1.0670 level while support on the downside rests at the 1.0600 handle as well as the weekly low at 1.05300 respectively.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal
2023-03-02 08:15:27
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen
USD/JPY Retains Bullish Outlook, Fundamentals Undermine the Japanese Yen
2023-03-01 18:25:00
Manufacturing PMI Rises but Stays in Contractionary Territory, US Dollar Pares Drop
Manufacturing PMI Rises but Stays in Contractionary Territory, US Dollar Pares Drop
2023-03-01 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 2, 2023