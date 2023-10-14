 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures
2023-10-14 09:58:36
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
2023-10-13 08:00:45
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Rebound in Crude Oil Over? Natural Gas Holds Gains After Bullish Break
2023-10-13 02:59:00
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Winds Prevail but Turnaround Nears, XAU/USD Levels
2023-10-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
More View More
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Focus on China, Israel-Palestine and economic data.
  • EUR/USD could re-test yearly lows at 1.0445.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Euro Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro ended the weak lower after the US dollar received support from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East via its safe haven appeal. Should this trend continue, the proc-cyclical EUR/USD will likely extend its downside.

US CPI and the Michigan consumer sentiment report both showed signs of sticky inflationary pressures to come that has supplemented the USD. Although there is little chance of an interest rate hike for the November meeting, there may be some knock-on effect down the line, particularly if crude oil prices continue to rise.

The week ahead is relatively quiet but will contain a few key sets of data including the US retail sales report and euro area core inflation. Retail sales is expected to come in lower which could see some dovish re-pricing of the Fed’s rate forecasts. Euro core inflation is also anticipated lower and with European Central Bank’s (ECB) officials remaining pensive around turning too accommodative too soon, this may change and weigh negatively on the EUR. To round off the week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak and possibly provide some clues as to the Fed’s thinking after the recent slew of economic data.

China has been somewhat overlooked of recent but softening Chinese inflation has brought back concerns around the country’s growth – traditionally a positive relationship with the euro. Regardless of the Chinese government to stimulate the economy, weak data remains and does not bode well for euro bulls.

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT+02:00)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart closed marginally above the 1.0500 psychological handle on Friday and stays within the bearish zone of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Moving forward it will be difficult to select a directional bias as markets are so easily influenced by the war between Israel-Palestine and any escalation/de-escalation could move the pair in either direction. Traders should exercise caution during this period with sound risk management technique.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0635
  • 1.0600

Support levels:

  • 1.0500
  • 1.0443
  • 1.0300

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET LONG on EUR/USD, with 71% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains Vulnerable
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains Vulnerable
2023-10-13 12:28:22
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Capped by Key Resistance on Uptick in US inflation​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Capped by Key Resistance on Uptick in US inflation​​​
2023-10-13 11:00:40
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
2023-10-13 08:00:45
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 17h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023