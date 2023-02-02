 Skip to Content
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EURUSD Looks Vulnerable
2023-02-02 13:43:09
2023-02-02 13:43:09
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Downward Pressure Intact
2023-02-02 07:30:00
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What?
2023-02-02 06:00:00
Gold Bulls Look Tired After Strong Run Into 2023
2023-02-01 11:30:00
Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
2023-02-02 12:32:45
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EURUSD Looks Vulnerable

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

ECB Rate Decision Key Points:

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 50bps in line with expectations. The central bankexpects to raise rates further keeping them at levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term target. Inflation remains a sticking point with the ECB confirming it intends to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in March and it will then evaluate the subsequent path of its monetary policy. Future decisions will be data dependent and follow a meeting-by-meeting approach.

Furthermore, the central bank confirmed the APP portfolio will decline at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem will not reinvest all of the principal payments from maturing securities. The decline will amount to €15 billion per month on average until the end of June 2023 and its subsequent pace will be determined over time.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Looking Ahead to the March Meeting and Beyond

The ECB’s job is a tough one given the economic backdrop of the various countries in the Euro area. The Bank’s own December projections saw inflation remaining at 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025, above its target rate of 2%. Energy prices have taken a dive since the ECB’s December meeting which could see the ECB lower their inflation expectations moving forward. The Russia-Ukraine conflict however remains an uncertainty as evidenced by the IMF’s warning that the conflict still poses a significant risk to global recovery.

How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Looking ahead to the upcoming ECB Meetings and the rest of the year inflation and particular the core inflation data is likely to be a driving force behind the ECB’s decisions. ECB policymakers have been hawkish heading into this meeting despite some positive signs with the ECBS Klaas Knot stating that he wants at least two more 50bps hikes (today’s meeting and the upcoming March meeting), which seems to be the plan given the policy statement.

***UPDATES TO FOLLOW****

MARKET REACTION

EURUSD Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD initial reaction saw a 20 pip drop before trading flat ahead of the press conference. Having tapped the psychological 1.1000 level following yesterday’s FOMC meeting there remains very little resistance till the 1.1200 level. The RSI is however in overbought territory on both the 4H and D timeframe which could result in some pullback before continuing higher. We are also showing signs of rejection at the top of the ascending channel which we have been trading within since mid- November.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on EUR/USD, with 69% of traders currently holding short positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are short suggests that prices could EUR/USD may continue rise.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

