Bullish CAD: Crude Oil & US CPI Key Factors

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
2023-11-14 11:18:48
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Eyeing a Rebound After Slipping Below 200-Day MA
2023-11-09 19:23:02
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
2023-11-14 07:28:56
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
2023-11-13 14:30:37
More View More
Bullish CAD: Crude Oil & US CPI Key Factors

Bullish CAD: Crude Oil & US CPI Key Factors

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Crude oil to be closely monitored after large decline.
  • US CPI central to Fed expectations.
  • Long upper wick & bearish divergence couple to provide downside bias.

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar has been steadily weakening against the USD over the last few weeks following on from some hawkish messaging from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as a significant drop in global crude oil prices. With crude oil now finding some support, and the potential for OPEC+ to announce an extension of their voluntary production cuts through to next year, the loonie may well appreciate against the greenback short-term.

That being said, the upcoming US CPI print will be crucial for Fed guidance and could prompt more hawkishness from Fed officials should inflation beat expectations.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/CAD price action above shows the pair trading within the longer-term upward channel (black) while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests bearish/negative divergence. The recent long upper wick candle may supplement this outlook and potentially see levels below 1.3800 once more.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.4000
  • 1.3899

Key support levels:

  • 1.3800
  • 1.3700/Channel support

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on USD/CAD, with 72% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing).

Curious to learn how market positioning can affect asset prices? Our sentiment guide holds the insights—download it now!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Upside in Focus as Inflation Data Looms
EUR/USD Upside in Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2023-11-08 18:01:35
Aussie Faces Further Weakness as AUD/USD Tests Key Support
Aussie Faces Further Weakness as AUD/USD Tests Key Support
2023-10-19 11:11:17
Bullish Natural Gas: Base May Have Been Built
Bullish Natural Gas: Base May Have Been Built
2023-10-09 05:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for Pullback
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Primed for Pullback
2023-10-04 10:00:27
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023