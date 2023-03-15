AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Being Carried by Chinese Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Poised Amidst Market Turmoil Ahead of CPI Data and ECB. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-15 05:00:00
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slumps Post CPI As Volatility Lifts Ahead of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2023-03-15 01:00:00
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound
2023-03-14 10:20:07
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
2023-03-14 07:32:08
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Being Carried by Chinese Data

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Being Carried by Chinese Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Better than expected Chinese data provided a boost to the AUD extending bullish support.
  • Economic data today: US PPI and retail sales.
  • AUD/USD bulls looking to break above the 0.67 resistance level.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar looked to Chinese activity data (see economic calendar below) earlier this morning which came in rather mixed but overall positive for the Chinese economy. In particular, fixed asset investment jumped to 5.5%, highlighting a marked improvement in construction project investments. The slight optimistic slant to the data gave support to the Aussie dollar by way of a hopefulness in commodity exports. Being a pro-growth currency, the AUD responds well to encouraging growth data in from China being their largest importer of Australian commodities.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Later today, the economic calendar is focused solely on US data with the PPI and retail sales reports for February in focus. Both are expected to come in lower than prior releases which could see the U.S. dollar weaken further should actual numbers come in line with estimates. That being said, markets are still unsure of the Fed path forward considering yesterday’s US CPI provided little guidance. In addition, the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank collapses are still being mulled over with regard to its systemic impact on the global economy.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action now has the AUD marginally weaker against the USD year-to-date, wiping out all of it’s 2023 gains since early February. Sandwiched between the 0.6585 swing support low area and 0.6700 psychological handle, the pair looks towards some form of fundamental catalyst to give market participants a directional bias.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading, the pair remains in bearish territory for now but a break above 0.6700 could push the level above the midpoint 50 level favoring upside momentum.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6800
  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 0.6700

Key support levels:

  • 0.6585
  • 0.6500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 69% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
US Dollar’s Fate in Fed’s Hands After Hot Inflation Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setups
2023-03-14 20:05:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Gains Continue Post US CPI
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Gains Continue Post US CPI
2023-03-14 18:37:48
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
USD/JPY Rebounds as Investors Pile into Japanese Government Bonds
2023-03-14 14:47:13
Breaking News: Headline US Inflation Drops to 6%, US Dollar Undecided
Breaking News: Headline US Inflation Drops to 6%, US Dollar Undecided
2023-03-14 12:46:37
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 15, 2023