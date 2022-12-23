AUD/USD Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead Going Into 2023 for Aussie

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
AUD/USD Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead Going Into 2023 for Aussie

AUD/USD Forecast: Quiet Week Ahead Going Into 2023 for Aussie

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Tug of war between Chinese and U.S. factors dictate AUD price action.
  • Thinning liquidity reflective in AUD/USD as markets await fundamental catalyst.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pro-growth Australian dollar is in a consolidatory phase of recent being pushed and pulled by external global factors. Primary drivers have been Chinese optimism around stimulating economic growth in 2023 (boosting commodity prices) as well a fluctuating USD based on U.S. economic data. Markets may be slightly overreacting to global ‘risk on’ sentiment considering the worsening COVID situation in China potential exposing the Aussie dollar to subsequent weakness in the coming week as well as Q1 of 2023.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Next week is extremely light in the midst of the festive period with no Australian data scheduled, U.S. releases will take precedence. The housing and labor markets will be in focus and provide additional guidance for the Fed in 2023.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action remains below the psychological 0.6700 support level. After the recent rising wedge pattern (black) breakout, expectations may have been for greater downside but the AUD has managed to remain surprisingly elevated. That being said, there is still scope for further decline but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests market hesitancy at the midpoint 50 mark.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6800
  • 0.6700

Key support levels:

  • 0.6585
  • 0.6500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 61% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but recent changes in long and short positioning result in a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Gains Continue as ANC NEC Announcement Keeps Markets Optimistic
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Gains Continue as ANC NEC Announcement Keeps Markets Optimistic
2022-12-23 12:16:59
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022