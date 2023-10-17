AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Reacts Positively to RBA Minutes

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
USD/CAD Slides as Oil Surprisingly Follows Suit on Potential US-Venezuela Oil Deal
2023-10-16 19:29:52
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
2023-10-17 06:34:03
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
More View More
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Reacts Positively to RBA Minutes

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Reacts Positively to RBA Minutes

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • RBA minutes and stronger iron ore prices back AUD.
  • US retail sales and Fed speak the focal point for today’s session.
  • AUD recovery cannot be labeled as a reversal just yet.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Australian dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar managed to find support against a stringer USD this Tuesday morning after some comparatively hawkish commentary via the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes left the door open for possible future interest rate hikes. Some statements from the release include:

“low tolerance for a slower return to target”

“labor market has reached a turning point”

“further tightening may be required if inflation is more persistent”

“challenges to China economy could impact Australia if not contained”

The weak Chinese economy has weighed negatively on the Aussie dollar of recent despite stimulus measures to promote growth. Tomorrow’s Chinese GDP report will likely provide some volatility around the AUD/USD pair.

From an export perspective, Australia’s top export iron ore rallied today, supplementing AUD upside. US retail sales (see economic calendar below) will be the next high impact release later today and if actual data falls in line with forecasts, the AUD could rally further. Fed speak will be scattered throughout the trading day and will give insight into the Fed’s thinking considering recent economic data and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Ongoing efforts to diplomatically resolve the war has decreased risk aversion in global markets adding to AUD positivity.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily AUD/USD price action above yet again did not breach the November 2022 swing low at 0.6272 but could be forming a descending triangle type formation that could see the pair breakdown further. That being said, a confirmation close above trendline resistance (dashed black line)/50-day moving average (yellow) could invalidate this pattern and see a run up back towards the 0.6459 level and beyond.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 0.6459
  • 50-day moving average (yellow)/Trendline resistance
  • 0.6358

Key support levels:

  • 0.6272
  • 0.6170

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 80% of traders currently holding long positions.

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
2023-10-17 06:34:03
Has the US Dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action
Has the US Dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action
2023-10-17 05:00:00
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
2023-10-16 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023