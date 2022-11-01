 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
2022-11-01 17:00:01
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits
2022-11-01 18:00:20
WTI Oil Poised for Triangle Breakout as Economic Headwinds Mount
2022-11-01 12:20:54
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
2022-11-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
More View more
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms

EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

EURUSD, FOMC – Talking Points

  • EURUSD pushes lower following strong US PMI report
  • Traders eye 75 bps FOMC rate hike and Fed guidance
  • Heavy economic calendar may put stress on EURUSD bulls
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The EURUSD rate has put in a noticeable shift in direction following last week’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. After rallying to just short of 1.01, the market perceived ECB President Christine Lagarde to be relatively dovish, despite pledging further rate hikes. This has seen the market significantly reprice the ECB’s terminal rate, which has acted as an anchor on EURUSD for the last few sessions.

Last week’s rate hike was the second 75 basis point increase in a row, as the European Union continues to battle inflation that remains both elevated and persistent. Despite these price pressures, the ECB indicated that monetary policy decisions will continue to be “data dependent.”

Perhaps more notably, there was a glaring change in the policy statement that may have caused the sharp pivot lower in EURUSD. The ECB statement had previously said that the Governing Council expects to raise rates further “over the next several meetings,” but the statement now reads that the Governing Council expects to “raise rates further.” While not said explicitly, this may be a subtle hint that an ECB pivot is closer than previously thought.

US Economic Calendar

image1.png

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The change of tone from the ECB has seen EURUSD fall over 230 pips from last week’s high, and this slide could be accelerated by the slate of risk events on the US economic calendar. Looking beyond the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, another ISM PMI print and nonfarm payrolls (NFP) on Friday could see FX volatility remain heightened.

EURUSD 8 Hour Chart

image2.png

Chart created with TradingView

While EURUSD has pulled back significantly from last week’s pre-ECB highs, the longer-run bull trend remains intact - for now. There is room to run to the downside here without this trend coming into question, as trendline support sits below around 0.9760. The next 24 hours almost entirely depends on what Fed Chair the markets receive tomorrow. Should Fed Chair Powell stay true to his post-Jackson Hole agenda, the Dollar may be in for a leg higher given the recent rally in risk. While Fed terminal rate bets have cooled recently, the risks associated with rates remain skewed higher and not lower. With that in mind, EURUSD upside may be capped at or around parity prior to a Fed pivot.

Going into tomorrow’s FOMC meeting, these are the areas I am keeping an eye on:

  • September swing-high near 1.0200
  • Last week’s high below 1.0100
  • Parity - 1.0000
  • 0.9800
  • Trendline support - 0.9750 - 0.9780
  • YTD lows - 0.9532

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
Breaking News: ISM PMI Offers Upside Surprise, Remains in Expansion Territory
2022-11-01 14:15:00
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
USD/JPY Slips Back As Market Looks To Fed Chair Powell
2022-11-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish