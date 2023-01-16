 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Hits New 9-Month High But Bulls May Be Out of Puff
2023-01-16 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Presses Ahead as US Inflation Expectations Fall
2023-01-16 11:30:35
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Dec 20 when USD/JPY traded near 131.88.
2023-01-16 09:23:00
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
More View More
EURUSD Hits New 9-Month High But Bulls May Be Out of Puff

EURUSD Hits New 9-Month High But Bulls May Be Out of Puff

David Cottle, Analyst

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

There wasn’t much data for traders to digest on Monday, but suspicions that Eurozone borrowing costs will rise sharply keep the Euro supported

  • EUR/USD rose back above 1.08
  • It’s a far cry from the slide below parity seen last year
  • Bulls remain in charge but may be over-extended
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The Euro rose to fresh, nine-month peaks against the US Dollar on Monday with interest-rate differentials firmly in the driving seat.

Signs that inflation is relaxing its grip on the United States economy have investors hopeful that borrowing costs there might not have to rise too much more, and that any economic hit from them will be manageable.

Europe has no such comfort blanket. The Eurozone has in any case been more exposed than the United States to price rises stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. It has also, arguably, been slow to respond to these.

Finnish central bank chief Oli Rehn said last week that the European Central Bank must still raise interest rates ‘significantly’ in the coming months in order to dampen inflation, which has been far too high. Rehn sits on the ECB’s rate-setting governing council.

The ECB has increased its interest rates by a combined 2.5 percentage points since last July. Consumer price growth slowed in December to 9.2% from 10.1%, but ‘core’ inflation remains stubborn and rose again last month.

Whether the ECB can bring prices to heel without risking a damaging recession, especially in the weaker eurozone economies, remains a huge question, but, for the moment, the prospect of significantly higher rates keeps the single currency bid in a day lacking significant data cues.

Reuters reports that over 70% of analysts expect a 0.5 percentage point rise in February, with as many as 28% going for a three-quarter point increase.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has put in a run of gains since its slide below parity with the US Dollar in September of last year.

Euro bulls have pushed the pair up through the psychologically important 1.08 resistance on Monday but have yet to establish themselves above that level and may now be a little over-extended.

Chart compiled by David Cottle Using TradingView

Prices are now edging into a trading band formed by last April 22’s peak of 1.08258 and Mar 29’s top of 1.11985, and the uncommitted may want to see if it can hold there on daily and weekly bases this week before considering the extent of further, near-term rises.

Reversals meanwhile are likely to find quite strong support at the first Fibonacci retracement level of the rise up from September’s lows. Right now that comes in at 1.05528 where, significantly, the pair bounced last week just before the current move higher.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 8% 11%
Weekly 12% -4% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG’s own sentiment indicators suggest that progress may be hard-won from here. 62% of respondents declare themselves net short at current levels and, while sentiment can be fickle, combined with such strong gains already made, may suggest that consolidation, at least, is likely.

That said, if EUR/USD does consolidate above that retracement point, the overall picture will likely remain bullish.

--By David Cottle For DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-16 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Optimism Around BoJ Shift Lifts JPY
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Optimism Around BoJ Shift Lifts JPY
2023-01-14 17:00:51
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Beats Across the Board, US Dollar Unmoved
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Beats Across the Board, US Dollar Unmoved
2023-01-13 15:19:36
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023