EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Surges and S&P 500 Drops After Fed Hikes 50bps Raises 2023 Forecast
2022-12-14 19:15:49
EURO’s Bullish Cycle May be Coming to an End
2022-12-14 19:11:40
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
2022-12-14 17:00:25
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
2022-12-14 07:30:16
Dollar’s Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
2022-12-13 20:00:25
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes
2022-12-14 13:30:00
US Dollar Languishes in the Aftermath of US CPI and Ahead of the Fed. New Lows for USD?
2022-12-14 04:30:00
EURO's Bullish Cycle May be Coming to an End

Zorrays Junaid, Contributor
Although yesterday’s US inflation reading demonstrated that annual CPI dropped to 7.1% from 7.7% and Core CPI was 6% from 6.3%. This will not stop the Fed’s pushing for another rate hike which is yet to be announced today at 1900 GMT.

However, the US inflation print will definitively outline the tone of this evening. Should the news remain hawkish it probably would not have much impact on market compared to if we received a stronger CPI reading.

Taking a closer look at EUR/USD, although it is in within a bullish cycle from the lows of September 2022 at 0.95 all the way up to 1.06, there are many clues on the chart and fundamentals that shows EUR/USD may be running of steam.

EUR/USD Daily Timeframe – December 14th 2022

A picture containing text, screenshot Description automatically generated

Chart prepared on TradingView by Zorrays Junaid

The chart is demonstrating a lot of clues itself. One of the main clues being that price is currently in wave (C) of wave 4. Wave C is the last wave within this corrective pattern, the Zig Zag. Also, within wave (C) EUR/USD is unfolding sub-wave ((v)). Therefore, the next move down would potentially be the start of wave 5 as wave 5 is the concluding move of an impulse wave.

On the 14-day RSI momentum indicator, we can see that there is bearish divergence. As price is forming new highs, the RSI is forming new lows. The same with the MACD indicator as it is also showing divergence.

At this point, a convincing key level to break would be 1.05 which would form a new lower low and break the structure of the bullish sequence and could shift the trend of EUR/USD.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

