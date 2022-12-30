Euro Q1 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Propped Up at Confluent Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Surrenders Gains as 1.0700 Resistance Holds Firm
2022-12-30 09:05:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Monthly Charts Heading Into 2023: VIX, Stocks, China and More
2022-12-29 21:30:00
Top Three Themes for Equities into 2023
2022-12-29 17:05:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodity Market Focus Shifts from Supply to Demand
2022-12-30 07:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Forecast: As Momentum Slows, Here are Levels to Watch Ahead
2022-12-30 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Pressure Despite UK Housing Prices Beat
2022-12-30 10:15:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation
2022-12-29 10:46:19
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-28 20:00:37
More View More
Euro Q1 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Propped Up at Confluent Support

Euro Q1 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Propped Up at Confluent Support

Richard Snow, Analyst
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

With the new year comes new opportunities and certainly a new technical landscape for EUR/USD and many other FX pairs. This is due to markets transitioning from an extended period of aggressive rate rises and unrelenting inflation to one of optimism, anticipating lower inflation and the end of rate hikes.

As a result, the prevailing trends for most of 2022 are showing signs of reversal and EUR/USD is no different. The pair is on track to post three consecutive months of gains to close out 2022 – a year that witnessed euro weakness and dollar strength – a combination that plunged EUR/USD significantly lower throughout the first three quarters of the year. The counter-trend bullish momentum that unfolded in Q4 warrants a closer look as we head into Q1 of 2023.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/USD Technical Forecast for Q1: Bullish

Zooming into the weekly chart, it’s clear to see the countertrend bounce off the zone of support (resistance between 2000 and 2002) between 0.9620 and 0.9700, which served as the launchpad for continued EUR/USD strength. The pair wasted little time trading above parity and 1.1000, two significant levels that had restricted the pair previously (more apparent on the daily chart).

The pair now trades above the large zone of resistance (1.0310 – 1.0450) and includes the 2017 low of 1.0340 - which previously acted as support and resistance. However, the pair appears to be showing the early signs of bullish fatigue around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2021 to 2022 move at 1.0610, as it had done in July of this year. The doji on the prior weekly candle would need to be kept in mind when observing the current week’s candle close (week 50) which has thus far hinted at a rejection of higher prices, trading lower off the 38.2% Fib level.

Therefore, the bullish outlook depends on a hold above the zone of support with renewed momentum to the upside. Thus far, the bullish counter-trend move has revealed shallow pullbacks – typically a sign of a promising advance.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart helps identify confluence support which, if significant enough, has the potential to reject an extended move lower. Price action trades above the 200 simple moving average (SMA) and above the zone of support, establishing higher highs and higher lows. It is against this backdrop that the technical landscape is one that remains supportive of EUR/USD towards 1.0800 with a view to extend to 1.0940 and possibly even the 61.8% Fib retracement at 1.1212. The invalidation level appears at 1.0200, a little below the November swing low.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Q1 Forecast: Dollar Advantages Ebb... So Too Will Its Premium?
US Dollar Fundamental Q1 Forecast: Dollar Advantages Ebb... So Too Will Its Premium?
2022-12-30 16:00:46
S&P 500, USD, Gold: Closing the Books on 2022
S&P 500, USD, Gold: Closing the Books on 2022
2022-12-30 15:01:34
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
2022-12-29 12:00:00
A Guide to GDP and Forex Trading
A Guide to GDP and Forex Trading
2022-12-28 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 30, 2022