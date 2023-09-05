 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue
2023-09-05 12:09:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Latest – Stronger US Dollar Weighs on XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2023-09-05 09:30:10
Gold Price Steadies as US Real Yields Offset by Potential BRIC Demand. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen’s Slide Pauses but for How Long? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-09-04 03:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
More View More
Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue

Euro Price Outlook: Long-Term Level Caves as Downside Risks Accrue

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro News and Analysis

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Breaks Long-Term Pattern – Downside Risks Accrue

EUR/USD price action over the last two weeks has highlighted the longer-term ascending channel that has recently come under pressure during the shorter-term selloff. The long upper wick on last week’s candle reveals a solid rejection of higher prices, turning the focus to possible breakdown potential.

This week, prices continue to head lower, where a weekly close below channel support leaves the pair vulnerable to an extended move lower. The dollar appears to be the beneficiary of worsening European and Chinese data, highlighting the relative resilience of the US economy. Something to note since the sizeable downward revision in US Q2 GDP data is that incoming US data may signal early signs of slowing down. Next up on the calendar is US services PMI data.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily EUR/USD chart reveals a continuation of the bearish move after closing below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The psychological 1.0700 level is next up for EUR/USD bears - a level that came into play as support in March and June. With prices not yet dipping into oversold territory there could still be some selling pressure to come. Resistance appears at the 200 SMA with 1.0830 thereafter.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 12% -1%
Weekly 14% -18% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Today EU Producer Price Index (PPI) data revealed a drop in prices to -7.7% in July compared to July of last year, continuing a worrying downtrend. Prices paid at factory gates filter down to the end consumer over time and if deflationary pressures exist at the top of the chain, it could present a challenge for wholesalers when it comes to their margins.

Headline inflation has flattened out in a similar fashion to core inflation but PPI data acts as a leading indicator here and suggests further easing is likely to come into year end. PPI has been lagged by 6-months in the chart below as it tends to be a leading indicator of broader inflation.

EU Inflation Evolution

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP Paints a Perfect Picture of the Dilemma Faced by Both Central Banks

This month the ECB and BoE will decide whether to hike interest rates again. Ever since Lagarde’s Jackson Hole appearance, sentiment within the governing council appears to be more cautious owing to a more pessimistic economic outlook. On the other hand, the Bank of England is still expected to go ahead with another 25-bps hike but markets have revised the terminal rate to around 5.7%, down from over 6% as inflation abates but remains higher than its peers.

EUR/GBP rose unexpectedly this morning after final European PMI data disappointed while the UK equivalent exceeded expectations in a rather positive spin. Since then, price action has pared most of today’s gains as the pair eyes 0.8515 – channel support. Resistance remains at 0.8565.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Event Risks into the Weekend

US services PMI data is anticipated to ease after last month’s print highlighted potential vulnerabilities in new orders and general business activity. The subcomponent dealing with prices also rose – elevating inflation concerns within the services sector which is keeping core inflation from seeing greater progress.

image5.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
Australian Dollar Languishes Near Lows After RBA Pauses Again. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Languishes Near Lows After RBA Pauses Again. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-09-05 05:00:00
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
Pound (GBP) Update: Sterling Reinforces Range Trading Tendencies
Pound (GBP) Update: Sterling Reinforces Range Trading Tendencies
2023-09-04 16:22:04
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Sep 5, 2023