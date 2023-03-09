 Skip to Content
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD Talking Points:

EUR/USD has found brief reprieve after Tuesday’s decline that drove the major currency pair back below 1.060. As market participants digest commentary from Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, price action has moved into a tight range, forming around 1.056.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

After the semiannual monetary policy report raised the probability of a more aggressive rate hike at the March FOMC meeting, the USD gained, driving EUR/USD lower.

However, at the end of the two-day meeting, the repricing of the hawkish commentary and the lack of a fundamental catalyst helped ease the bearish momentum.

While key psychological levels continue to provide support and resistance for the pair, a quiet economic calendar has left prices stagnant.

That being said, tomorrow brings German inflation and US NFP’s into the spotlight, providing an additional catalyst for volatility.

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

As inflation remains a key concern for central banks, February’s US job data could drive prices in either direction.

For the US central bank, a strong job report will likely increase the likelihood of a 50-basis point rate hike, supporting a stronger Dollar. This could drive EUR/USD lower, opening the door for a probable retest of 1.050.

In contrast, a weaker employment report could reignite the possibility for a 25-basis point rate hike, allowing the Euro to recover toward the 1.060 mark.

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023