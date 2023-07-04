 Skip to Content
News
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
EUR/USD Returns Some Gains as Eurozone PMI Data Underwhelm
2023-07-03 10:59:36
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2023-07-03 07:55:22
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Surrenders High Ground as 1.2700 Holds Firm
2023-07-03 12:30:06
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Euro Vs US Dollar, British Pound, Australian Dollar – Outlook:

  • EUR/USD’s range could continue for a bit longer.
  • EUR/GBP and EUR/AUD’s rebound could be capped.
  • What is the outlook and the key levels to watch in key Euro crosses?
The euro may have recouped some of its recent losses against some of its peers, but it would be premature to read the rebound as the start of a new leg higher for the single currency.

EUR has gained against its peers in June following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish hike last month and oversold conditions. However, further upside in EUR appears to be limited, particularly against USD, unless Euro area macro data starts to improve, or US jobs data disappoints.

Data published on Monday showed Euro area manufacturing activity contracted faster than initially thought in June, while US ISM manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest level since mid-2020. However, looking beyond the start of the month manufacturing activity numbers, US macro data have been generally better than expected as reflected in the economic surprise index.In contrast, Euro area macro data has underwhelmed, giving USD a relative advantage on the growth front.

US non-farm payrolls are expected to have grown 225k in June, down from 339k in May, but the unemployment rate is expected to have eased to 3.6% from 3.7%. Better-than-expected jobs data could cement expectations for a Fed rate hike later this month, keeping EUR/USD’s upside capped. Rate futures are currently implying a 90% chance of a 25-basis point hike on July 26.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/USD: Broader upward bias unchanged

On technical charts, the broader trend for EUR/USD remains up. However, the range price action could extend a bit further. The top end of the range is marked by the May high of 1.1100, while the bottom edge of the range is a horizontal trendline from January, at about 1.0480. A break below 1.0480 is needed for the broader upward pressure to ease.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/GBP: Upside capped

EUR/GBP has rebounded from oversold conditions – a possibility highlighted in the previous update “Euro After ECB Rate Hike: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups”, published June 19. However, the upside in the cross could be capped given stiff hurdles at the mid-May low of 0.8660, roughly coinciding with the 89-day moving average. On the downside, a decisive break below 0.8545 could pave the way toward the August low of 0.8340.

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/AUD: Due for a retreat?

EUR/AUD has rebounded from near-strong support on the 200-day moving average – a possibility highlighted in the previous update “Euro After ECB Rate Hike: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups”, published June 19. However, the cross has now run into a tough barrier at the end-May high of 1.6515, raising the prospect of a turn lower that could extend toward the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.5850).

