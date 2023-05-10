 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning
2023-05-10 09:29:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Ahead of US CPI: Make or Break Moment?
2023-05-10 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Setups with US CPI in Focus: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-05-10 06:30:00
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning

EUR/USD Latest: CoT Report Confirms Overcrowded EUR/USD Positioning

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD News and Analysis

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what out analysts think of the euro in Q2
Get My Guide

German Inflation Meets Expectations and Central Bank Chatter Returns

German inflation printed in line with expectations this morning, resulting in a move higher in EUR/USD, which has retraced somewhat a the time of writing, around 9am UK time.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Comments from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Kazimir, Nagel, Schnabel and dove, Stournaras have added to the debate over the last couple of days. As these things tend to go, those on the more hawkish end of the spectrum like Nagel and Schnabel have expressed that more needs to be done to bring inflation down and that rate cuts are unlikely in the foreseeable future. ECB dove, Stournaras chose to focus on a different message stating that rate hikes will come to an end in 2023. Nevertheless, markets continue to take on board what is being said by influential policy setters.

EUR/USD Technical Levels of Interest

After hinting at a slowdown in bullish momentum around the 1.1075 level, EUR/USD let off some steam as the ECB-inspired pullback ensued. Last week Thursday the ECB decided to hike rates in line with consensus (25 bps) which had already been priced in, leading to some profit taking around relatively elevated levels for the pair.

Since then, the pullback has extended beyond the first level of support at 1.0965, hinting at a deeper retracement towards 1,0910. Today’s daily close will be helpful in analysing the likelihood of a bullish continuation (close above 1.0965) or a deeper pullback (close below 1.0965). Support lies at 1.0910 with resistance at 1.1075. Something else to keep an eye on is the notable decline in volatility expressed via the ATR indicator, which continues to trend lower after the banking turmoil in march. The RSI has headed towards middle ground, opening up the possibility of another attempt to retest the yearly high. A breakdown of 1.0910 with subsequent momentum would bring into question the longevity of the current bull trend, warranting further assessment.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Another reason why the pullback around the ECB rate decision had gained momentum was due to the long EUR/USD setup becoming extremely overcrowded. The chart below highlights the divergence between long and short positioning within the ‘smart money’ segment of speculative money managers. Long positioning massively outweighs shorts, opening the door to the current retracement playing out currently. As the market rises, EUR/USD bears find more value for potential short trades, however, until there is a confirmed trend reversal, the most constructive approach is in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Commitments of Traders Report for Euro

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
GBP/USD Price Forecast: 1.2600 Holding Firm as Bulls Eye a Fresh Catalyst
2023-05-10 07:58:28
AUD/USD Trapped in Lateral Channel, US CPI Could Spark Volatility Later this Week
AUD/USD Trapped in Lateral Channel, US CPI Could Spark Volatility Later this Week
2023-05-09 19:40:00
DAX Price Outlook: Reduced Volatility and Momentum Highlight Range Potential
DAX Price Outlook: Reduced Volatility and Momentum Highlight Range Potential
2023-05-09 17:00:30
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 10, 2023