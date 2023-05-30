Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups

US Dollar, Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD – Outlook:

EUR/USD is beginning to look a bit oversold within the short-term downtrend.

EUR/GBP and EUR/AUD are looking heavy.

What is the trend and the key levels to watch in key Euro crosses?

The euro is beginning to look a bit oversold at least against the US dollar ahead of key Euro area inflation data, opening the door for a minor rebound. However, the pace and the extent of the fall this month have raised the bar for a sustained move higher in the single currency.

Overbought conditions, stretched positioning, and hawkish repricing in US rates triggered a pause in the euro’s two-month rally against the US dollar. See “To What Extent Euro Could Fall? EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Price Setups”, published May 16.

Economic Surprise Index and FX Positioning

While overbought conditions have reversed, positioning remains unchanged. Despite the recent slide, long speculative EUR positioning is running around the highest since 2020 and within the major currency space (see chart), suggesting continued overcrowded conditions for the single currency.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

From a macro perspective, Euro area macro data have been underwhelming, further weighing on EUR. The Economic Surprise Index (ESI) for the Euro area continues to slide, even as the ESI for the US appears to have stabilized recently (see chart). Key focus is now on German inflation data due on Wednesday and Euro area figures on Thursday, and US jobs data on Friday.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Money markets are pricing in more than two rate hikes while pushing back a peak in rates to December. In this regard, Irish central bank chief Gabriel Makhlouf said last week that more than two ECB rate hikes this year are possible given stubborn inflation. In contrast, markets are pricing in a 63% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate hike at the June meeting up from 25% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD: Short-term trend is down

As the colour-coded candlestick 240-minute charts show, based on trending/momentum indicators, EUR/USD is in a bearish phase. However, on the daily charts, EUR/USD has moved to a consolidation phase within the bullish structure that started in late 2022 - a risk highlighted in early May. See “Did ECB Just Put Brakes on Euro’s Rally? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY”, published May 5.

EUR/USD’s drop below the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart is a signal that the upward pressure has faded slightly in the short term. A stronger cushion is at the March low of 1.0510, near the 200-day moving average, which could contain the current downtrend.On the upside, the mid-May high of 1.0900 could pose stiff resistance.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EUR/GBP: Bias remains down

The stall in the downtrend could be a sign of delayed decline, rather than a reversal inEUR/GBP’s fortunes. The cross would need to rise above immediate resistance at 0.8750 for the bearishness to fade. Until then, the bias remains for a move toward the December low of 0.8545.

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

EUR/AUD: Upside could be capped for now

EUR/AUD risks a retest of the 1.5950-1.6050 area (including the December high and the 89-day moving average). This follows a retreat last month from a tough barrier at the October 2020 high of 1.6825. For more discussion see “Australian Dollar Ahead of Budget: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD Price Setups”, published May 9.

