EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Dollar Holding Post-FOMC Gains for Now, Gold Continues to Nudge Higher
2024-02-01 08:49:38
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Bank of England Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged as Expected

Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow retreats from record highs

​The index has fallen back from all-time highs and is currently testing trendline support from the mid-January low.​In the short term, a break of support could test the area around 37,840, which was the late December high. Below this comes the 37,100 area that marked the low at the beginning of January.

​A close back above 38,500 would put the price on course to hit new record highs.

DowJones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 drops following Fed decision

​Further weakness in the wake of the Fed decision comes following losses earlier in the week after Alphabet and Microsoft earnings.​Trendline support from early January comes into play around 17,150, and a break of this would then target the 16,630 area, which formed support in mid-January. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) could also form support once more.

​A rebound above 17,400 puts the price on course to target the previous highs.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

​Hang Seng heads lower

​Despite various new items around state support for the stock market, and a recent cut to bank reserve ratios, the Hang Seng continues to head lower.​The most recent rebound carried the price back above 16,000, but then it has faltered below the 50-day SMA. Continued losses now target the late January low at 14,778. Below this lies the 14,581 low of October 2022.

​A short-term rebound could target 16,000 once more, and then towards the 16,300 zone that marked resistance last week and earlier in January.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Meta Stock Price at Record High Ahead of Earnings
Apple Q1 2024 earnings preview
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 take a Breather ahead of the Fed Meeting
ASX Achieved a Record High after Cooler Aussie Inflation, AUD/USD Weaker
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
US Tech 100
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024