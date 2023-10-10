Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Slips on Both Local and External Factors
2023-10-09 13:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Rallies as US Dollar Slips and Volatility Ticks Up. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-10 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles Pound
2023-10-09 08:00:39
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
More View More
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

Dow at one-week high

​The index surged on Monday, rallying back towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). ​This comes after the gains made on Friday following the payrolls report. For the moment a low appears to be in place. Gains at the end of September faltered at the 200-day SMA and the 33,900 level, so a close above here would bolster the bullish view. From there, the 50-day SMA and then the 35,000 highs from August and September are the next targets.

​Trendline resistance from the July high may prevent the price from reaching the latter. A failure to close above the 200-day SMA and a move back below 33,500 might signal that a lower high is in place.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Supercharge your trading prowess with an in-depth Equity analysis, offering insights from both fundamental and technical viewpoints. Download your free Q4 trading guide below

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 returns to the 50-day moving average

​Having spent last week defending the 14,500 level, the index has now pushed back toward the confluence of the 100- and 50-day SMAs.​A close above the latter targets trendline resistance from the July highs, and then from there the 15,500 level of late August and early September comes into view. This breakout above trendline resistance would then see the price take on a further bullish aspect and then target the highs of July at 16,000.

​Sellers will need a close back below 14,800 to suggest that another attempt to test support at 14,500 is in the offing.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 continues its rebound

​Last week witnessed the index rally from the 200-day SMA, and it has held its ground in trading so far this week.​All eyes are now on the 31,300 zone, to see if this low from August can be breached once more, which might then allow further bullish momentum to take the price on to the 50-day SMA, and then towards 33,000.

​Sellers will need a reversal towards, and then a close below the 200-day SMA to provide a more bearish view. A close below last week’s low of 30,270 would reinforce this view.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by IG
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 & Nasdaq Rebound from Key Support; How Much More Upside?
S&P 500 & Nasdaq Rebound from Key Support; How Much More Upside?
2023-10-10 03:29:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Gap Lower on Middle East Conflict​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Gap Lower on Middle East Conflict​​​
2023-10-09 09:30:01
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023