 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Hindered by Resistance, EUR/AUD Still in Bullish Trend
2023-10-18 21:30:00
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Continues to be Guided by the US Dollar
2023-10-18 11:27:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Spiked after Iran Calls for Embargo on Israel
2023-10-18 14:39:48
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Hits $1950/oz on Risk Aversion as Middle East Tensions Intensify
2023-10-18 19:41:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Post UK CPI
2023-10-18 17:23:16
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Flat, AUD/USD Dives after Rejection, USD/MXN Soars
2023-10-18 16:05:00
More View More
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

Dow back below 200-day MA

​The volatile trading of the past two weeks continued on Wednesday. The index dropped back below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), after testing the 34,000 level on Tuesday.​A close below 33,400 might signal that the bounce from early October has been reversed, and a move back to October’s lows at 32,800 might then begin. The May lows around 32,730 then come into view.

​Buyers need a close back above 33,800 and then above the 200-day SMA to indicate a revived rally is in progress.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

See the latest Dow Jones sentiment changes

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -18% -2%
Weekly 9% -6% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 falls back again

​It has been a week since the index hit trendline resistance from the July highs, and in that time the price has slipped back below the 100- and 50-day SMAs. ​While the index is still some 400 points higher from the early October low, upward momentum has firmly stalled. Additional declines now target the 14,500 October low. A close below 14,400 would mark a bearish development and potentially open the way to the 200-day SMA.

​ Bulls will need to see a close back above 15,150 to indicate that another attempt to break trendline resistance is in play.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 heads back towards 200-day MA

​Another test of the 200-day SMA could be in prospect here, as fresh declines take the index further away from trendline resistance.​The past week has seen upward momentum fizzle out, as trendline resistance from the September high and the 50- and 100-day SMAs hold back progress. Now we wait to see if the bulls can mount a defence of the 200-day SMA as they did at the end of September.

​A close back above 32,200 would be needed to suggest that the bullish view has reasserted itself. Below the 200-day SMA, the price targets the September low of around 32,300.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Indices Ahead of Powell; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Price Setups
US Indices Ahead of Powell; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-10-19 03:30:00
​​​FTSE 100 Continues to Rise while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Range Trade​​​
​​​FTSE 100 Continues to Rise while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Range Trade​​​
2023-10-18 09:40:26
S&P 500, NAS 100 Experience Choppy Price Action as Treasuries Rise, More Earnings Ahead
S&P 500, NAS 100 Experience Choppy Price Action as Treasuries Rise, More Earnings Ahead
2023-10-17 19:08:39
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023