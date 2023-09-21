 Skip to Content
Breaking news

Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged at 5.25% - Vote 5-4

​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow slumps following Fed decision

​The index saw a substantial reversal yesterday and has moved back towards the lows of last week.​The 100-day SMA could now provide some support, but below this,the 34,000 level and the 200-day SMA could also see some buying emerge.

​A revival above 35,000 would be needed to secure a more bullish short-term view.

Nikkei 225 sees further losses

​The drift lower of earlier in the week has turned into a more dramatic move lower.​This has put the sellers back in control. Below the 50- and 100-day SMAs, the price then moves on to target 32,076, and then to the August low at 31,295.

Buyers will want to see a move back above 33,000 to suggest that the selling has been halted for the time being.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

