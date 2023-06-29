 Skip to Content
News
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
ECB Forum on Central Banking Roundup: Fed, ECB, BoE and BoJ Heads Weigh in
2023-06-28 15:41:38
News
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
News
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
News
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Head Higher as Yen Intervention Talk Fails to Arrest Slide
2023-06-28 14:00:32
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Analysis, Prices, and Charts​​​Dow heading back towards 34,000

​​​​Dow heading back towards 34,000

​After making headway yesterday the index has stalled in the short-term. A further push above 34,000 would help to revive the bullish view and open the way to 34,500.​The recovery above the 50-day SMA this week has helped to create a higher low after the bounce from the late May low. It would require a reversal back below the 50-day SMA to negate the current bullish view.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 edges towards 15,000

​After a modest pullback, the price has recovered over the last two sessions. This puts it on track to challenge the 15,260 highs from June.

​From here the next big level would be the 15,760 highs of September 2021, and then on to 16,630 the record highs for the index.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

CAC 40 at one-week high

​The rebound of the past three days looks set to continue, with the next target being the 50-day SMA, and then on to trendline resistance from the April highs.

​A breakout above this and the mid-June highs would then open the way to 7500 and then the April high at 7600.​It would need a drop back below 7100 to suggest that a medium-term bearish view is developing.

CAC 40 Daily Price Chart

