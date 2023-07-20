 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall as USD/CAD Rises Amid Changes in Retail Exposure
2023-07-19 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​

Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Prices, Charts, and Analysis

​​​Dow at new 2023 highs

​The index surged to a new high for the year on Wednesday, as earnings continued to support the bullish view. ​Having enjoyed a strong performance over the past week, some consolidation might not be surprising, perhaps even seeing the index head back to retest 34,500 while leaving the breakout intact.

​​A close back below 34,500 might signal that another drop to the 50-day SMA was in the offing.

​Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 muted after Tesla and Netflix earnings

​Further strength has been seen in this index over the week so far. ​Dip buyers continue to step after the slightest weakness. The June peak was followed up by a brief drop that then turned into a new move higher. The all-time highs at 16,630 are back in play once again.

​A move back below 15,000 is needed to dent the bullish view overall.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart​

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Nikkei 225 reverses course

​Gains above 33,000 proved impossible to sustain on Wednesday and the index reversed course on Thursday.​The close back below the 50-day SMA would negate the bullish outlook for the time being, and would then bring 31,800 into play once more, the low from earlier in July.

​Bulls will want to see a recovery above 33,000 to suggest that a low is in place.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours
Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours
2023-07-19 20:40:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
2023-07-19 15:34:41
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
2023-07-19 08:00:38
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023