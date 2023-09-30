 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30 14:00:42
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce Likely Short-Lived As US Rates, China Import Move Both Weigh
2023-09-29 11:19:15
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report
2023-09-29 07:30:24
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Susceptible Pound Looks for Reprieve
2023-09-28 08:03:43
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?

Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Q3 produced roughly $20 of price appreciation for both Brent crude and WTI but the upside may not end there. If fundamentals align to create demand while supply stays tight, $100 a barrel is not off the table.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Warren Venketas

The weekly WTI crude oil chart above is peaking its head above the $90.00 mark but has yet to build the confidence to firmly push higher just yet. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing overbought territory but this does not rule out additional upside before then. Oil may see some pullback as prices near these extreme level and revert to the mean (moving averages). That being said, it will be unwise to trade against the prevailing uptrend but possibly look for pullbacks to find opportunity (fundamental dependent).

Key resistance levels:

• $100.00

• $97.65

• $93.73

Key support levels:

• $90.00

• $84.85

• $82.00

• $80.00

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Warren Venketas

Brent crude exhibits similar technical analysis to WTI being so closely related. The current weekly candle looks to be closing with a long upper wick which could kick-off Q4 on a negative note for crude oil. Overall, the oil backdrop looks positive and prices should remain relatively elevated throughout Q4.

Key resistance levels:

• $100.00

• $95.00

Key support levels:

• $91.50

• $90.00

• $88.05

• $85.00

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Technical Forecast: Cautious

With so many fundamental factors at play, incoming data (China and US) and updates from major oil producing organizations and countries will need to be closely monitored to gauge some short-term directional bias on crude oil prices. Overall I would exercise caution particularly as we enter Q4 with prices trading at such extreme levels.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 20h
Last updated: Sep 29, 2023