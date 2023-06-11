 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades
2023-06-11 04:00:11
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD0 Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
2023-06-09 13:33:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Highlight Sterling’s Strength
2023-06-09 15:08:31
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades

Crude Oil Prices Look to US Data for Guidance as OPEC News Fades

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

CRUDE OIL ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Global economic growth and USD variables play tug of war with oil markets.
  • US CPI and FOMC the focal points for the week ahead.
  • Crude oil prices anticipate fundamental guidance.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL WEEKLY FORECAST: MIXED

Crude oil ended the week relatively flat while trading in a rangebound manner due to the low volatility throughout the week. The upcoming week holds several high impact US economic releases that is likely to bring back excitement to global markets. Despite Saudi Arabia’s announcement to cut production by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd), oil prices haven’t really kicked on from there. Misinformation around the US and Iran potentially reaching a deal that could bring in added supply was swiftly dismissed by the White House providing some short-term support for oil.

The hesitancy in markets stems from the possibility that higher US inflation via the CPI report (refer to economic calendar below) could lead to another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Unexpected hikes by two developed nations (Australia and Canada) have added to the hawkish narrative; however, money markets remain in favor of a rate pause.

From a USD perspective, the greenback has been on the backfoot but if inflation continues to decline, crude oil prices may gain some traction. Growing global recessionary fears remain a shadow over demand forecasts and major economies releasing key economic data, I will be closely monitoring these data inputs to gain a clearer image of the global economy and whether incoming data heightens or dampens slowdown concerns.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily Brent crude chart above shows the recent consolidatory progression around the 75.00 psychological handle. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supplements market hesitancy with a reading around the 50 level.

Key resistance levels:

  • $80.00
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • $77.23

Key support levels:

  • $75.00
  • $71.40
  • $70.00

WTI CRUDE (CLc1) DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Key resistance levels:

  • $75.00/50-day MA (yellow)
  • $72.50

Key support levels:

  • $70.00
  • $67.08

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 80% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment; however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD0 Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold (XAU/USD0 Prices Delicately Poised Heading into Blockbuster Week
2023-06-10 16:00:03
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
2023-06-09 13:33:43
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Silver Prices Draw Support from USD Weakness and Falling Yields, US CPI Eyed
Silver Prices Draw Support from USD Weakness and Falling Yields, US CPI Eyed
2023-06-08 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude