News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling, but EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY Retain Bullish Potential
2022-09-15 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Gains on Oil Bloodbath, Fed Rate Verdict Ahead
2022-09-15 18:00:41
Crude Oil Price to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range
2022-09-15 01:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
News
Gold Price and Silver Go on Divergent Paths, Likely to Converge Again Soon
2022-09-15 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Back Below $1700 on Fed Rate Hike Expectations
2022-09-15 08:00:00
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slams 1.15- Bears Near a Bigger Break?
2022-09-15 16:01:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Remains Pressured as Key Central Bank Decisions Near
2022-09-15 09:43:00
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to Clear Monthly High Keeps Range Intact
2022-09-15 21:30:10
USD/JPY: Japan Posts Worst Single-Month Trade Deficit, FX Intervention Issues
2022-09-15 11:37:00
Chinese Yuan Eyes Economic Data as USD/CNH Rises Above Key Level

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, APAC, Market Sentiment, Chinese Data, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets set for a risk-off move after US stock indexes sink
  • China is set to release economic data for August as USD/CNH rises
  • USD/CNH upside may continue after piercing the psychological 7 level
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A risk-off open for Asia-Pacific trading looks likely after market sentiment soured overnight during New York trading. US stock indexes fell after mixed economic data had little impact on Federal Reserve rate hike bets. Fed funds futures show a 22.1% chance for a 100-basis point rate hike at next week’s FOMC policy announcement. The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since mid-July, dropping 1.13%. A little over $3 trillion of options is set to expire Friday in US equity markets.

Gold fell to its lowest mark since April 2020. US retail sales for August beat estimates, rising 0.3% in August from the month prior. Initial jobless claims data showed that the labor market is weathering higher rates. Treasuries came under selling pressure throughout the day. Gold-sensitive real yield rose, with the 10-year rate moving above 1%. That weighed on bullion, dragging it below a critical level of support. The yellow was already in a risky spot ahead of the data. More downside is likely on the cards for gold and silver if FOMC bets harden further.

The US Dollar DXY index was little changed overnight. A potential rail strike in the US was averted, pressuring the broader commodity space, including WTI crude and Brent crude oil prices. Lumber prices fell nearly 7% in Chicago, and wheat shed over 3%. USD/CAD rose to its highest level since November 2020, weighed down by falling lumber and oil prices, both of which are key Canadian exports.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD were down over 0.5%. The BusinessNZ’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) rose to 54.9 for August, up from 52.7, a positive sign for New Zealand’s economy. Chinese economic data is in focus today. The August data includes fixed asset investment, industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8% y/y, while retail sales are seen rising to 3.5% from 2.7% y/y. A weak showing from today’s data may induce more Yuan weakness.

The Chinese Yuan broke above the closely-watched 7 level against the US Dollar. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has delivered several weeks of daily fixings below analysts’ estimates. The central bank may get more aggressive with prices above 7, but with most of the Yuan’s weakness coming from USD strength, it may take a wait-and-see approach for now.

USD/CNH Technical Outlook

USD/CNH pierced above the psychologically imposing 7 level, marking a significant technical development for the currency pair. The Yuan is on track to fall over 1.5% against the Dollar in September, which would be its seventh straight monthly loss. A move higher sees the 261.8% Fibonacci extension as a potential obstacle, although it is around 2.5% above current prices.

That Fib extension sits close by the 2019 and 2020 highs at 7.1964, layering the level with confluent resistance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 into overbought territory and is on track to invalidate a bearish divergence. A pullback below the 7 level would threaten the 161.8% Fib extension, with a break lower exposing the 26-day Exponential Moving Average.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

New Zealand Dollar Aims Higher on GDP Surprise as China Eases Lockdowns
2022-09-14 23:00:00
Bitcoin Prices Plummet against CPI-Charged USD as Asia-Pacific Traders Brace for Impact
2022-09-13 23:00:00
AUD/USD Rises on Softer USD as Australian Consumer Confidence Nears
2022-09-12 23:00:00
US Dollar Direction to Dictate Market Sentiment as APAC Markets Eye a Green Open
2022-09-11 23:00:00
