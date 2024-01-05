British Pound Q1 Technical Outlooks – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
2024-01-04 14:27:57
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
2024-01-05 13:54:07
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release
2024-01-05 09:15:06
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q1 Technical Outlooks – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2024-01-05 15:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 Ahead of US NFPs
2024-01-04 09:25:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
US Dollar’s Revival Threatened by Fed Minutes; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold
2024-01-03 22:00:00
More View More
British Pound Q1 Technical Outlooks – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

British Pound Q1 Technical Outlooks – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

This article is specifically dedicated to analyzing the technical outlook for the British pound. If you are interested in the currency’s fundamental prospects, request our brand-new Q1 forecast now!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The technical outlook for GBP/USD in the months ahead is uncertain due to the ever-moving backdrop of US and UK interest rate expectations. The likely outcome is that GBP/USD moves slowly higher with a raft of US rate cuts already priced into the US dollar, while Sterling has further to go to price in recent dovish rate expectations.

The daily GBP/USD chart remains positive after turning higher at the start of October. The pair continue to make higher lows and higher highs and while this pattern persists then cable will continue to push back toward the mid-July high at 1.3143. Before this GBP/USD will have to battle through a couple of layers of horizontal resistance at 1.2667 and 1.2742 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2823. While the outlook for GBP/USD is mildly positive, the mid-July may be a tough target to reach in Q1 2024.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView

Curious to learn how retail positioning can shape the short-term trajectory of EUR/GBP? Our sentiment guide has all the relevant information you need. Grab a free copy now!

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -9% -4%
Weekly 33% -18% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP has been a range trader’s delight since mid-Q2 this year with the pair offering multiple opportunities to enter trades with limited downside. There were multiple touches on either side of 0.8500 that offered low-risk entry points, while the 0.8700 to 0.8750 area offered a reversal trade. The CCI indicator (bottom of the chart) also showed that overbought and oversold conditions highlighted potential trade set ups (sell overbought/buy oversold). Looking forward there seems little reason for this trading range to break. While this range won’t appeal to short-term traders, it does offer a fairly robust longer-term trade idea with recent history on its side. Near-term price action will be defined by the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages with a confirmed break above both opening up 0.8700.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
US Dollar Jumps, Gold Slumps as US NFPs Come in Higher Than Forecast
2024-01-05 13:54:07
US Jobs Report Preview: What’s in Store for Gold, the US Dollar and Stocks?
US Jobs Report Preview: What’s in Store for Gold, the US Dollar and Stocks?
2024-01-05 01:05:00
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
US Dollar Wavers Ahead of US Jobs Data, Tech Setups on USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2024-01-04 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Picks Up a Small Bid After German Inflation Data
2024-01-04 14:27:57
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Jan 5, 2024