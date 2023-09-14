 Skip to Content
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
News
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
News
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Analysis and Charts

  • Cable falls to a three-month on renewed US dollar buying.
  • EUR/GBP slides despite the ECB hiking rates again.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The ECB hiked interest rates higher by 25 basis points across the board but hinted that rates may remain unchanged in the coming months. Investors sold the Euro on the back of these comments in the Quarterly Staff Forecasts and the single currency is expected to remain under pressure in the coming weeks.

EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked

The US Dollar Index gained on the back of Euro weakness and the greenback was given a secondary boost after strong US PPI and Retail Sales data.

image1.png

The combination of a weak Euro and stronger-than-expected US data pushed the dollar back to highs last seen in early March. The dollar’s rally off the double-bottom made in mid-June remains intact and a confirmed break above 105.48 could see the greenback move higher still.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image2.png
An already weak Sterling fell further against the US dollar, testing a prior level of support and touching levels last seen in early June. GBP/USD is now sitting at an important level with a break of resistance at 1.2447 bringing the 200-day simple moving average into play. A confirmed break below this indicator will increase pressure on Sterling and bring the late May swing-low at 1.2303 into play. Any move higher will find 1.2547 a difficult level of resistance to break under current market conditions.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

EUR/GBP is under pressure and continuing Wednesday’s weakness. There remains a wide 0.8500 to 0.8700 range in the pair and this looks likely to contain future price action. Within this range, the recent series of lower highs has been broken, lending the pair some support. The pair are now testing both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages and a close and open below here would suggest lower prices in the days ahead. The Bank of England releases its latest monetary policy decision next week and this will be the next driver for EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image4.png

Charts using TradingView

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

