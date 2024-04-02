 Skip to Content
British Pound Bounces As Manufacturing Scrapes Back Into Growth

David Cottle, Analyst

British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • GBP/USD edged back into the green Tuesday
  • The UK’s March PMI saw upward revision, signaling the first growth in twenty months
  • The rest of the week’s trading cues will be heavily US-centric

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradgingView

The very broad trading range seen since late November is starting to look more like a plateau on the path lower, even if, of course, that is far from confirmed so far.

The downtrend channel from the highs of March 8 looks far more solid, at least in terms of its lower bound and, if Sterling bulls can’t keep prices above that, a test of important retracement support at 1.2510 looks likely in the coming weeks. A durable break below that will take GBP/USD back into territory not seen since the end of last year and is likely to signal heavier falls.

For now, near-term resistance comes in at March 25’s opening low of 1.25894, with some pause in the downtrend likely of bulls can force the pace above this level.

Channel support lies at 1.25090.

IG’s sentiment index finds traders heavily net long at current levels, to the turn of some 65%. This might well argue for a bearish, contrarian play.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

