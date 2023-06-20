BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
2023-06-19 15:09:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell’s Testimony, Key Support in Peril
2023-06-20 15:50:00
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain
2023-06-20 17:01:40
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-20 14:03:30
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
More View More
BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain

BoE Preview: Inflation Demands More Hiking Despite Mortgage Pain

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Sterling in a Firm Position Ahead of BoE Decision

  • Core and headline inflation remain uncomfortably high despite easing on the headline front. Base effects likely to see sharper fall into second half of the year
  • Two-year fixed mortgage rate hits 6%. Average mortgage payments set to rise by £2,900 a year
  • GBP/USD appears in the pound seat as yield differentials elevate cable’s attractiveness
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Another 25-Bps Hike on the Cards for the MPC

The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due to hike interest rates by at least 25 basis points on Thursday midday, according to market expectations. In fact, there is even an outside chance (27% probability) that they could even hike by 50 bps but that is not the base case scenario.

Implied Probabilities of 25 and 50-bps Hike via Rates Markets

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Inflation Remains the Driver Behind Another Rate Hike

Despite seeing a welcomed move lower in headline inflation, widespread price pressures observed in the services sector (restaurants/hotels plus food and non-alcoholic beverages) and upward trending salary growth must come down. A wage-price spiral is a central banker’s worst nightmare and seeing UK average earnings maintain its broader upward trend will have several BoE officials worried.

UK Average Earnings (3-month average) Year on Year Change

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

In addition, UK core inflation has marked another leg higher according to the April figure and the May data is expected to show no improvement with a forecasted figure of 6.8%. UK core CPI in the chart below reveals widespread prices have been heading in the wrong direction as the United Kingdom’s peers experience differing degrees of disinflation.

UK Core CPI vs Other Developed Economies

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

BoE Revised Forecasts on Growth Higher, Unemployment Lower

At the May 11 meeting, Bank of England officials revealed the largest upward revision to UK GDP on record, rising to 0.7% expected growth in Q2 of 2023 compared to the 0% forecast in the February version of the report. Better than expected GDP - while not stellar by any means – suggests that it may take longer for previous rate hikes to dampen demand and overall economic activity with the goal of lowering inflation.

image4.png

Source: Bank of England

Another observation of note within the forecast was the downward revision to the unemployment rate, both in Q2 this year and Q2 2024 - underscoring a tight and resilient jobs market. The latest unemployment data corresponding to March bore testament to the forecast, revealing a surprise to the upside when 250k jobs were added to the economy versus the 162k addition expected.

image5.png

Source: DailyFX

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn the ins and outs of trading around FX news
Get My Guide

BoE Forced to Hike Despite Rapidly Increasing Mortgage Payments

The issue of rising mortgage repayments was the subject of debate in the House of Commons today as UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt ruled out any new direct support from government for those struggling to keep up with increasing interest-related payments. Instead, he referred to existing government support measures in place and stressed the dangers that further government borrowing/spending would pose in the fight against inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey is likely to face similar questions after the monetary policy statement is released on Thursday but is armed with the Bank of England’s mandate which is to protect price stability as well as financial stability. Hiking interest rates remains the Bank’s most effective tool in calming rampant inflation.

In the prior policy statement, the committee assessed risks to the inflation outlook remained skewed to the upside. Again, they stressed that if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening would be required. The use of the word ‘would’ instead of ‘may’ suggests that the hiking cycle still has a few more legs higher to go. However, past rate hikes are likely to weigh more on the economy and with inflation expected to drop sharply, the MPC may open the door for language that accommodates the possibility of nearing the peak in rates.

Markets anticipate around 130 bps more of hiking which would effectively propel the UK bank rate above the US at 5.75%, although, officials have mentioned that such expectations are optimistic.

Cable in the Pound Seat Ahead of BoE Decision as Yield Differentials Support Sterling

The pound sterling has enjoyed a sizeable rise against the US dollar in recent times as markets appear to be overestimating the extent of BoE hiking and possibly under appreciating the Fed’s hawkish message that accompanied its improved economic projections.

On the GBP/USD chart below, the black line represents the yield differential between the US and the UK (the 10-year gilt yields minus the 10-year treasury yields). UK rates have been outpacing the US which could help support sterling in the coming trading sessions. This week a countertrend move in FX markets sees cable trading lower, towards the zone of support around 1.2700 which could set the scene for bullish continuation setups after the announcement.

Bear in mind that markets currently price in slightly more than a 25% chance of a 50-bps hike, meaning we could see cable repricing slightly lower after the announcement. Resistance appears all the way at the psychological level of 1.3000.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image6.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -10% -4%
Weekly -10% 0% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-20 14:03:30
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Sinks on Lackluster RBA and Chinese Rates
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Sinks on Lackluster RBA and Chinese Rates
2023-06-20 07:54:12
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
2023-06-19 15:09:20
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023