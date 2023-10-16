Bitcoin Spikes to a High of $29900 on False ETF Approval News

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures
2023-10-14 09:58:36
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies After Leaping Higher on Middle East Conflict. Higher WTI?
2023-10-16 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions, US Dollar, Fed, China GDP
2023-10-15 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Crude Oil, Geopolitical Tensions, US Dollar, Fed, China GDP
2023-10-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
More View More
Bitcoin Spikes to a High of $29900 on False ETF Approval News

Bitcoin Spikes to a High of $29900 on False ETF Approval News

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

BITCOIN, CRYPTO KEY POINTS:

  • Fake News Blunder of ETF Approval Sends Bitcoin into a Frenzy. A Large Portion of Gains Have Since Been Wiped Away.
  • Binance to Stop Accepting New UK Clients Today as it Searches for Partner Authorized by the FCA to Approve Ads.
  • Today’s Brief Spike a Sign of the Potential Rally Which Could Unfold Should Spot ETFs be Approved.
  • To Learn More AboutPrice Action,Chart Patterns and Moving Averages,Check out the DailyFX Education Series.

READ MORE: US Dollar Forecast: DXY at the Mercy Geopolitical Developments

FAKE BLACKROCK ETF NEWS SENDS BITCOIN SOARING

Bitcoin prices have had a volatile start to the US session as cryptocurrency-news platform Cointelegraph broadcasted news that the iShares Bitcoin ETF (BlackRock Group) had been approved. The news saw Bitcoin spike to a session high of $29900 while simultaneously dragging the Crypto markets as a whole higher with Ethereum spiking to around the $1670 mark.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Bitcoin outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

As it turned out the news was fake but with the modern day we live in the news had already spread like wildfire as evidenced by the spike in prices. Cryptotelegraph have come under scrutiny in light of the false news which stated that the BlackRock spot Bitcoin ETF (known as iShares) had been approved which led to the 10%+ spike in BTCUSD to within a whisker of the psychological $30000 mark. First signs that the news was false were delivered by Fox News Reporter Eleanor Terrett who in a tweet revealed that BlackRock confirmed the news as false with the application still under review by the SEC. Cointelegraph have since posted an apology n their X page while promising to provide an update shortly on the manner and reason for the fake news being disseminated.

image1.png

Gauging the market reaction to the news and we can see the impact and volatility brought about by the supposed news. One can only imagine the impact should the SEC actually approve the BlackRock ETF and many other currently under review. This has been discussed in depth my Q4 Bitcoin Forecast. I had been expecting a potential approval to a be significant step for Bitcoin and crypto markets as a whole. Looking at Bitcoin though I believe it opens up the worlds’ largest cryptocurrency to a significant influx on institutional funds in an ever-changing financial landscape.

image2.png

Source: FinancialJuice

The Crypto Fear and Greed index remains I neutral territory for now, but I would expect a change here as well should a spot ETF be approved. The mood in crypto has become rather somber in the second half of 2023 and a catalyst such as this may be just what the doctor ordered.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

READ MORE: HOW TO USE TWITTER FOR TRADERS

BINANCE STOPS ACCEPTING NEW UK CLIENTS AND OTHER CRYPTO NEWS

As all eyes are focused on the FTX trial currently underway, Cryptocurrency Platform Binance announced that it will stop accepting new users from the UK. This is expected to come into effect on Monday October 16 at 5PM UK Time. The move comes about as Binances local partner in the UK was restricted from approving crypto Ads, a move announced by the FCA last week.

The new crypto marketing rules came into effect in the UK on October 8 with firms registered with the FCA allowed to approve their own Ads or have authorized entities approve it for them. The move by Binance does appear to be a temporary one as the company confirmed that it is ”working closely with the FCA to ensure that our users are not harmed by these developments and are looking to find another suitable FCA authorized firm to approve our financial promotions as soon as possible.”

The US SEC also missed its deadline to appeal the Grayscale application to convert its Bitcoin Trust Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This after a court decided the refusal by the SEC was unlawful and urged the Regulator to reconsider.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical standpoint BTCUSD is following the perfect breakout, retest and continuation model following a trendline break. Last week saw a death cross formation which at least had some follow through before Bitcoin found support at the 50-day MA resting around the $26500 handle.

A daily candle close above the 100 and 200-day MA could help spur on further upside but a break of the $30000 mark is likely to require a catalyst. Rangebound price action may persist over the coming days as market participants await the SEC decision which could be the catalyst needed to push Bitcoin sustainably above the $30000 handle.

BTCUSD Daily Chart, October 16, 2023.

image3.png

Source: TradingView, chart prepared by Zain Vawda

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Latest: BTC/USD Chart Mixed as 200-day SMA Stands Firm
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Latest: BTC/USD Chart Mixed as 200-day SMA Stands Firm
2023-10-12 11:37:58
Bitcoin Faces Death Cross as XRP Fails to Capitalize on Appeal Ruling
Bitcoin Faces Death Cross as XRP Fails to Capitalize on Appeal Ruling
2023-10-10 19:39:38
Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price Action
2023-10-02 06:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Following Latest ETH Futures ETF Application, Where Next?
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Following Latest ETH Futures ETF Application, Where Next?
2023-09-28 19:30:37
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023
Ethereum
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Oct 16, 2023