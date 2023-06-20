Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch

BITCOIN FORECAST

Bitcoin prices extend recovery following news that EDX markets has launched

With sentiment on the mend, BTC/ USD has recaptured its 50-day simple moving average

This article looks at bitcoin’s key technical levels to watch in the coming trading sessions

Recommended by Diego Colman Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell’s Testimony, Key Support in Peril

Soon after reaching multi-month highs above $31,000 in mid-April, bitcoin sold off aggressively, falling briefly below $25,000 late last week. The downward correction, however, appears to show tentative signs of having fully run its course, with sentiment stabilizing and dip-buyers returning, drawn to more attractive entry points.

The chart below reveals how the digital token has begun to recover after finding support near the psychological $25,000 threshold, where the 38.2% Fib retracement of the November 2022/April 2023 rally aligns with a medium-term trend line that has guided the market higher for nearly seven months.

The rebound gained momentum today after prices broke above dynamic resistance near $27,500 following news that EDX Markets, the cryptocurrency exchange backed by Citadel, Fidelity and Schwab, has launched operations, a move that signals renewed interest in digital assets.

From a technical standpoint, Tuesday’s breakout has pushed Bitcoin above its 50-day simple moving average, a positive development for trend watchers. If the bullish push is sustained, bulls may become embolden to challenge $28,700 soon. Upside clearance of this resistance could expose the 2023 highs.

On the flip side, if sellers regain the upper hand and spark a reversal, the first relevant support to keep in mind rests near $27,500. If this floor gives way, downward pressure could gather pace, setting the stage for a retest of the $25,000 area in short order.

Recommended by Diego Colman Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

BITCOIN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Bitcoin Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView