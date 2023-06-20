 Skip to Content
More View More
Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch

Bitcoin Prices Surge Past Key Trendline Resistance, BTC/USD Levels to Watch

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

BITCOIN FORECAST

  • Bitcoin prices extend recovery following news that EDX markets has launched
  • With sentiment on the mend, BTC/USD has recaptured its 50-day simple moving average
  • This article looks at bitcoin’s key technical levels to watch in the coming trading sessions
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices Slump on US Data ahead of Powell’s Testimony, Key Support in Peril

Soon after reaching multi-month highs above $31,000 in mid-April, bitcoin sold off aggressively, falling briefly below $25,000 late last week. The downward correction, however, appears to show tentative signs of having fully run its course, with sentiment stabilizing and dip-buyers returning, drawn to more attractive entry points.

The chart below reveals how the digital token has begun to recover after finding support near the psychological $25,000 threshold, where the 38.2% Fib retracement of the November 2022/April 2023 rally aligns with a medium-term trend line that has guided the market higher for nearly seven months.

The rebound gained momentum today after prices broke above dynamic resistance near $27,500 following news that EDX Markets, the cryptocurrency exchange backed by Citadel, Fidelity and Schwab, has launched operations, a move that signals renewed interest in digital assets.

From a technical standpoint, Tuesday’s breakout has pushed Bitcoin above its 50-day simple moving average, a positive development for trend watchers. If the bullish push is sustained, bulls may become embolden to challenge $28,700 soon. Upside clearance of this resistance could expose the 2023 highs.

On the flip side, if sellers regain the upper hand and spark a reversal, the first relevant support to keep in mind rests near $27,500. If this floor gives way, downward pressure could gather pace, setting the stage for a retest of the $25,000 area in short order.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

BITCOIN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Bitcoin Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

