Bitcoin Aims at 20,000 After Risk-On Move Weighs on US Dollar

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Recap: US Equity Indices Bounce to Begin Q4
2022-10-03 20:30:11
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-03 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-10-03 18:05:08
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin Aims at 20,000 After Risk-On Move Weighs on US Dollar

Bitcoin Aims at 20,000 After Risk-On Move Weighs on US Dollar

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, RBA, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices gain as markets shift to risk-on tone after US markets start Q4
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia looks ready to deliver its last 50-bps cycle hike
  • BTC/USD primed to attack key technical levels as prices and RSI move higher
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Wall Street stock indexes moved higher overnight, the US Dollar dropped and risk assets like Bitcoin moved higher. The Institute for Supply Management’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the United States manufacturing sector showed that prices paid by firms bell in September. The ISM’s prices paid index crossed the wires at 51.7, down from 52.5 in August. That suggests easing inflation pressures that may weigh on Fed rate hike bets.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed 2.59% higher, led by its energy sector, which posted an impressive 5.81% gain. WTI crude and Brent crude oil prices rose after rumors of a possible OPEC+ production cut circulated around markets. The oil cartel meets in Vienna later this week when it is speculated that the group will announce a 1 million barrel per day (bpd) production cut.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision is due to cross the wires at 03:30 UTC. The consensus expects a 50-basis point rate hike at today’s meeting, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Cash rate futures are pricing in a 62% chance that will happen. However, after this meeting, expectations start to lean towards smaller rate hikes, which could weigh on the Aussie Dollar as the Fed appears relatively hawkish and earlier in its hiking cycle.

Elsewhere, Chinese markets are mostly closed for the National Day Golden Week holiday. The USD’s risk-on decline is a welcome development for China, given that the offshore Yuan is vulnerable during this period. The majority of bank forecasters see the Yuan continuing to weaken throughout the rest of the year despite China’s recent measures to control the currency’s slide. South Korea is set to report PMI data for September.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin prices joined the overnight rally, with BTC/USD gaining around 2.5%. A zone of support around 18,000 to 19,000 has supported prices since June. A break higher may occur as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches its center line on the daily timeframe. A break higher would target the 20,000 psychological level and the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD, NZD, CNH in Focus as APAC Markets Kick Off Fourth-Quarter Trading Ahead of RBA
AUD, NZD, CNH in Focus as APAC Markets Kick Off Fourth-Quarter Trading Ahead of RBA
2022-10-02 23:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese PMI Data as Prices Approach Recently Surrendered Channel
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese PMI Data as Prices Approach Recently Surrendered Channel
2022-09-29 23:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead of NZD Economic Data
US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead of NZD Economic Data
2022-09-28 23:00:00
Chinese Yuan Faces Another Big Test as US Dollar Surge Goes Unchecked
Chinese Yuan Faces Another Big Test as US Dollar Surge Goes Unchecked
2022-09-26 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Bitcoin