Bearish Copper Outlook on Diverging US-China Data

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
2023-09-06 16:10:00
2023-09-06 16:10:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
2023-09-06 14:29:41
2023-09-06 14:29:41
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia's GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
2023-09-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
2023-09-06 13:00:29
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
2023-09-05 07:55:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
2023-09-06 05:30:00
Bearish Copper Outlook on Diverging US-China Data

Bearish Copper Outlook on Diverging US-China Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Short Copper

  • US data propels the dollar higher and now sees markets pricing a Fed hike in November
  • A stronger US dollar coupled with waning Chinese industrial activity places downward pressure on the industrial metal
  • Chinese and US inflation data up next
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Chinese Data Trend Breeds Pessimism While US Data Holds Up

On Thursday, US services PMI data from the Institute of Supply Management surprised to the upside, indicating that the US economy is still advancing. Key metrics that help make up the overall report like new orders, prices and business activity/production all pushed higher. As a result, markets now favor a final 25 basis point hike from the Fed in November, although, it is by the slightest margins.

In the coming days both China and the US are due to report updated inflation figures. The US has made general progress on inflation while China buckles up for the fight against deflation as internal and external challenges accrue.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

A stronger dollar and the potential for further deteriorating conditions in China could place downward pressure on copper as Chinese appetite for the metal declines. Copper recently enjoyed a move to the upside, reversing after tagging the 200-day simple moving average just beneath the 8650 zone of resistance.

The rejection of a move higher at the 200 SMA followed by a potential close below the long-term trendline support opens up the metal for a continued selloff. In addition, the stochastic oscillator has recovered form overbought territory – prior observations resulted in periods of lower prices. 8143 represents the first target level for the bearish setup, followed by 7867. Invalidation of the bearish setup appears at 8650.

Copper Daily Chart Courtesy of IG

image2.png

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Copper
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023