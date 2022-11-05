Australian Dollar Outlook: Wings Clipped by the RBA

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
2022-11-04 16:00:30
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: Wings Clipped by the RBA

Australian Dollar Outlook: Wings Clipped by the RBA

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • The Australian Dollar tumbled lower last week on relative rate changes
  • The latest hike by the RBA paled in comparison with the Fed and BoE
  • The RBA’s approach to CPI might be challenged if China reopens
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar slid lower after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate target last Tuesday by 25 basis points (bp) as anticipated to 2.85% from 2.60%.

There had been hopes of a 50 bp lift by some economists. The retreat from an aggressive monetary policy tightening stance has led to a widening of the interest rate disparity in favour of the US Dollar, among others.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hoisted their Fed funds rate target by 75 bp, as did the Bank of England with their policy adjustment on Thursday.

The Fed rate change caused some volatility in AUD/USD, with the ‘big dollar’ side of the equation whipping around. The 75 bp lift was widely anticipated and there had been hopes for a toning down of ultra-hawkish rhetoric.

This saw the US Dollar weaken immediately after the hike and before Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the microphone. He once again made it very clear that the market should not be anticipating any easing of the assertive hawkishness seen thus far, and this saw the USD make some gains.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The RBA released its quarterly Statement on Monetary policy on Friday to confirm most things that we already knew from the post-meeting media release. That is, they expect inflation to hit 8% this year, adjusted up from 7.75% (currently 7.3%), before easing next year.

This puts their forecast of the cash rate to 3.5% in mid-2024 before going lower. Of course, they maintained the usual caveats around incoming data.

A potential problem for the RBA is the possibility of price pressures remaining stickier than they anticipate. This may create a situation where they might have to push the cash rate further into tightening territory or keep it higher for longer.

Australia’s unemployment rate remains near historically low levels and growth is still robust, although we will not get an update on the latter until next month.

Other central banks are continuing to front-load their rate rises while the RBA has taken their foot off the gas. In their statement, they noted that they believe the increases in interest rates have been fully felt by mortgage holders.

Going into the end of the week there had been a developing perception of an anaemic global growth outlook. A significant component of this had been based on the Covid-19-related lockdowns in China hampering the world’s second-largest economy.

Then, late on Friday, a rumour emerged – attributed to Twitter chatter – that China is considering easing these restrictions. All China-related assets went berserk on the notion, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) up over 8% on the day at one stage.

Looking ahead, there’s not a lot of Australian data due out. Building permits might get some attention as well a speech by RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock on Wednesday.

There could be some action emanating from out of the US with their mid-terms on Tuesday and then inflation data on Friday.

A full transcript of the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy can be read here.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
2022-11-04 16:00:30
October Jobs Report: Economy Adds 261,000 Payrolls. Where Next for the US Dollar?
October Jobs Report: Economy Adds 261,000 Payrolls. Where Next for the US Dollar?
2022-11-04 12:40:00
EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
2022-11-04 10:20:44
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
2022-11-04 00:30:10
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish