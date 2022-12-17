Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Roars Back to Life

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – ECB’s Hawkish Shift Boosts the Euro
2022-12-16 09:11:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-16 15:30:07
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slammed by Fed Chair Powell’s Pessimism
2022-12-15 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Still Struggling As Data Stoke UK Recession Fears
2022-12-16 11:30:24
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Roars Back to Life

Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Roars Back to Life

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • The Australian Dollar remains susceptible to a US Dollar pirouette
  • Rate hikes have come and gone but the rhetoric is just ramping up
  • Sentiment continues to sway as recession fears grow. Where to for AUD/USD?

{{TRADE THE NEWS|}}

The Australian Dollar was crunched last week after the US Dollar put on a stellar rally amid rising recession fears. The Federal Reserve hiked by 50 basis points to target 4.25% - 4.50% on Wednesday. The move was widely anticipated despite a softish US CPI the day prior.

The Australian unemployment rate remains at multi-generational lows of 3.4% after 64k jobs were added in November. This comes on top of a burgeoning trade surplus from the week before.

The rest of the fundamental picture is a bit mixed going into the end of the year with building approvals and retail sales data underwhelming. RBA rate hikes appear to have had an impact on those figures.

Nominal GDP remains robust at 5.9% year-on-year but when adjusted for inflation, real GDP is less impressive.

The big moves of last week came about in the aftermath of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde reminding markets that they remain committed to fighting inflation rather than focusing on promoting economic growth.

This stance from the world’s two largest central banks is in contrast to the previous decades, where they have been supportive of growth at the risk of high inflation.

Long-term prosperity for an economy depends on price stability. The market doesn’t appear to be fully cognizant of this.

Looking at the week ahead, there isn’t any Australian data of note, and the US will see mostly see second-tier economic indicators. This could leave AUD/USD vulnerable to sways in risk sentiment, particularly around any remarks from the RBA and the Fed.

{{HOW TO TRADE AUDUSD|}}

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After visiting a 3-month high last week, AUD/USD capitulated lower toward this month’s low of 0.6669 but was unable to move below there and it may continue to provide support.

The 34- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are also near that level and might add weight to it.

The prior peaks of 0.6893 and 0.6956 are also near the 200- and 260-day SMAs respectively and these levels might offer resistance. In between is a previous high of 0.6916 that may offer resistance.

On the downside, support may lie at the previous lows of 0.6585, 0.6387, 0.6272 or 0.6170. A breakpoint at 0.6548 is also a potential support level.

An ascending trendline might provide support, currently intersecting at 0.6490.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Still Struggling As Data Stoke UK Recession Fears
GBP/USD Still Struggling As Data Stoke UK Recession Fears
2022-12-16 11:30:24
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – ECB’s Hawkish Shift Boosts the Euro
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – ECB’s Hawkish Shift Boosts the Euro
2022-12-16 09:11:45
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-12-15 16:30:00
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher
2022-12-15 13:31:41
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/NZD