Australian Dollar Outlook: A Sinking US Dollar Floats All Boats

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: A Sinking US Dollar Floats All Boats

Australian Dollar Outlook: A Sinking US Dollar Floats All Boats

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The Australian Dollar found firmer footing on US Dollar debility
  • The Fed look likely to raise by less than 75 bp while the RBNZ are adopting it
  • The RBNZ might know something that the RBA doesn’t. Will it sink AUD/NZD?

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar surged toward a 2-month high at the end last week as the US Dollar collapsed on the market perception of a change in Federal Reserve policy.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes revealed what astute observers already knew. That is, ongoing rate hikes appear likely to be less than the four 75 basis point (bp) jumbo lifts seen previously.

The short-term interest rate market continues to price in a 50 bp bump up at the December Fed gathering. This hasn’t changed from prior to the last meeting.

Nonetheless, the market interpreted the minutes as a dovish tilt and the US Dollar followed long-end Treasury yields lower.

Across the ditch, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) re-accelerated their rate hiking program, adding 75 bp to their official cash rate (OCR) last Tuesday, which is now 4.25%. They had been consistently lifting by 50 bp previously.

Their action followed a surge in inflation, with the latest print coming in at 7.2% year-on-year to the end of the third quarter. The bank has an inflation target band of 1-3%.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia have pared back their hawkishness. They raised the cash rate by only 25 bp at the October and November monetary policy meetings to get to 2.85% currently.

This is instead of 50 bp that they had been doing in June, July, August and September. The latest inflation data showed an acceleration to the end of the third quarter. The RBA is now dealing with 7.3% year-on-year price pressures. The bank has an inflation target band of 2-3%.

The relative dovishness from the RBA compared to the RBNZ has seen AUD/NZD slide to an 8-month low.

The RBA appear to be comfortable that they have inflation under control. The Fed had similar thoughts through to the end of 2021 and are staring at a “Volcker-style solution” where the economy has to be slowed significantly in order to contain inflation.

In the week ahead, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release their first monthly CPI number. There will be two such release between the quarterly figures. This print will cover 62-73% of the weighted quarterly basket. More details can be read here.

AUD/USD – AUD/NZD – NZD/USD

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Fundamental Forecast: Retailers Hope for Booster Black Friday Sales
Pound Fundamental Forecast: Retailers Hope for Booster Black Friday Sales
2022-11-25 16:00:41
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bearish
AUD/NZD