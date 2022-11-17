Australian Dollar Looks Past Jobs Report as Doji Emerges, Will AUD/USD Reverse?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Faces 1.05
2022-11-16 16:30:23
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-11-15 10:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: More of the Same?
2022-11-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
GBP Breaking News: Energy Sources Sustain Extreme UK Inflation, Highest Since 1981
2022-11-16 07:38:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
2022-11-16 10:30:05
More View More
Australian Dollar Looks Past Jobs Report as Doji Emerges, Will AUD/USD Reverse?

Australian Dollar Looks Past Jobs Report as Doji Emerges, Will AUD/USD Reverse?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Australian Jobs Report, Doji – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • AUD/USD looks past a solid October Australian jobs report
  • Data likely did little to meaningfully alter the RBA rate path
  • Doji candlestick on daily chart warns traders are indecisive

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD showed little reaction to October’s Australian jobs report, despite overall rosy figures. The country added about 32.2k jobs against economists’ expectations of 15.0k. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% from 3.5% in September, projections were calling for a hold at 3.5%. There was a slight decline in labor force participation, which dipped to 66.5%.

At the end of the day, it seems that the data did little to alter the course markets are envisioning for the Reserve Bank of Australia and interest rates. Minutes from the central bank’s November policy meeting showed that the RBA is prepared to either pause or return to larger rate hikes ‘if the economy requires it’. While that seems like a neutral statement, keep in mind that markets care about relativity.

It was not that long ago that the central bank was moving forward with aggressive 50-basis point rate hike increments. Since then, that progress has slowed to 25 per meeting. That is translating to perhaps a longer tightening cycle, albeit one that is less aggressive. Considering that inflation surprised higher in the third quarter, it seems the RBA’s case is for price pressures to moderate ahead.

We will likely know more information from the December interest rate announcement. In the meantime, the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar remains sensitive to how risk appetite may unfold heading into the last few days of the trading week. Fedspeak continues to be a key theme to watch. A number of officials noted that while the pace of tightening is likely to slow, more work is still needed. This might leave AUD/USD vulnerable if sentiment deteriorates as a result.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, AUD/USD is attempting to break above the falling trendline from April, albeit progress has been lackluster. On Wednesday, the pair left behind a neutral Doji candlestick pattern. This is a sign of indecision. A downward path from here could thus open the door to resuming the broader downtrend. In such an outcome, keep a close eye on the 0.6670 – 0.6715 inflection zone in the coming days.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Retail Sales Jump in Sign of Consumer Resilience, but Fail to Boost the Dollar
US Retail Sales Jump in Sign of Consumer Resilience, but Fail to Boost the Dollar
2022-11-16 13:50:00
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
2022-11-16 10:30:05
EUR/USD Latest: EURUSD Resilient Ahead of Inflation Print, NATO Meeting
EUR/USD Latest: EURUSD Resilient Ahead of Inflation Print, NATO Meeting
2022-11-16 09:15:03
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed