Australian Dollar Looks Past China PMI Data, Focus is Now on Key Fed Inflation Gauge

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Looks Past China PMI Data, Focus is Now on Key Fed Inflation Gauge

Australian Dollar Looks Past China PMI Data, Focus is Now on Key Fed Inflation Gauge

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China PMI, PCE – Market Alert:

  • Australian Dollar gives up gains on upbeat China PMI data
  • The focus now shifts to the Fed’s preferred inflation reading
  • Near-term rising trendline continues shaping AUD/USD path
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar was unable to hold onto gains acquired after the latest round of Chinese industrial activity gauges. In March, Chinese manufacturing PMI clocked in at 51.9 against the 51.6 estimate, fading slightly from February’s 52.6 print. Meanwhile, non-manufacturing PMI crossed the wires at 58.2 versus the 55 prediction, rising from 56.3 prior. That was the highest since May 2011.

Readings above 50 indicate increasingly expanding economic activity while those below show contraction. Overall, the data seems to support the underlying narrative that China is continuing to recover in the aftermath of shifting away from a Covid-zero policy approach.

Traders often look to the Australian Dollar as a highly liquid proxy of China’s economy. That is because the latter is Australia’s largest trading partner. As such, when economic activity in China expands, that tends to positively benefit Australia and vice versa. That can in turn shape how the Reserve Bank of Australia sets monetary policy.

The latest data from cash rate futures point to no expected changes in RBA rates in April. In fact, cautious rate-cut bets are being priced down the road. Australian CPI unexpectedly surprised softer in February, perhaps contributing to the pause being priced in. With that in mind, it does not seem like traders took the Chinese data to do much in terms of shaping the RBA’s outlook.

Looking at the remaining 24 hours, all eyes are on US Core PCE data. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is seen ebbing to 5.1% y/y from 5.4% prior. An unexpectedly sticky reading could further undermine Fed rate cut bets. That would open the door for a potential reversal in the US Dollar, which has not been receiving love from traders of late.

Market Reaction to China PMI

Market Reaction to China PMI

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD continues to show a near-term upside bias, being shaped by the rising trendline from the beginning of March on the daily chart below. Immediate support is coming up. That would be a combination of the 50-day Simple Moving Average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6781. In the event of a turn lower, closing under the line exposes the early March low.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Mauled as Canadian Dollar Bulls Pounce, Key Support at Risk of Cracking
USD/CAD Mauled as Canadian Dollar Bulls Pounce, Key Support at Risk of Cracking
2023-03-30 17:45:00
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
USD Breaking News: Final US (Q4) GDP Revised Lower but Data Remains Robust
USD Breaking News: Final US (Q4) GDP Revised Lower but Data Remains Robust
2023-03-30 13:04:06
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023