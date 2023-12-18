AUD/USD Price Forecast: Channel Breakout to Keep Bulls in Control?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
US Dollar in Peril with Core PCE on Deck, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-12-17 05:05:00
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Channel Breakout to Keep Bulls in Control?

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Channel Breakout to Keep Bulls in Control?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Most Read: Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian Dollar has held onto its gains from the past couple of weeks despite a slight recovery from the US Dollar index at the back end of last week. The Australian Dollar has been on a steady move higher since the RBA raised rates at the November meeting.

The Australian Dollar has since been on an uptrend as this coincided with the US Dollar weakness and the Federal Reserve Meeting last week. The Australian economy has been showing signs of a slowdown with both services and composite metrics in contractionary territory.

If this is the peak rate for the RBA it still puts the Australian Dollar in the driving seat given the comments by Fed Chair Powell. The Fed are expecting 75bps of cuts in 2024 while the RBA are yet to strike such a dovish tone. The RBA could remain hawkish for a bit longer before we see some dovish repricing which could halt the Australian Dollar rally.

It will be an interesting end to the year and even more interesting in 2024 as we see how Central Banks navigate their way toward potential rate cuts.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

THE WEEK AHEAD

The rest of the week still brings in a lot of data releases from the US in particular. These releases could see small alterations in the Fed Funds rate expectations for the Federal Reserve. This is likely to persist heading into 2024 as data continues to be released.

Right now, however, any data releases are unlikely to have any lasting impact and is likely to only result in short term changes. Earlier this evening we also heard comments from Fed Policymaker Mary Daly who confirmed that 3 rate cuts would likely be needed to avoid overtightening. Daly also said that this would likely depend on inflation, another sign that it is not a given. The recent rise in tensions in the Middle East has the potential to prop inflation up once more and lead to a global economic slowdown as well. Interesting times ahead indeed.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see theDailyFX Calendar

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

AUDUSD

AUDUSD had finally broke out of the channel which had been in play since March 2023. The breakout occurred last week Thursday and since AUDUSD has stalled. Looking at general structure we have just printed a fresh higher high which usually occurs before a pullback. The Dollars resurgence on Friday failed to push AUDUSD lower and thus i am skeptical that the retracement i am looking for will come to fruition.

If it does however, i will be paying close attention to the ascending trendline which could come into play, but before that there is support at the 0.6690 and 0.6590 handle which could prove to be stubborn.

Alternatively, should AUDUSD continue its move higher from here then immediate resistance rests at 0.6790 and 0.6890 respectively.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 0.6690
  • 0.6590
  • 0.6500

Resistance levels:

  • 0.6790
  • 0.6890
  • 0.7000 (psychological level)

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment data tells us that 51% of Traders are currently holding SHORT positions. Given the contrarian view to client sentiment adopted here at DailyFX, does this backup my assumption that a retracement may be incoming?

For tips and tricks regarding the use of client sentiment data, download the free guide below.

AUD/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 2% 7%
Weekly -22% 32% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 19, 2023