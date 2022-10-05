AUD/USD Chart Points to More Losses as APAC Markets Eye Australian Trade Data

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: ’Buy the Dip’ Mentality Persists for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-10-05 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-05 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Soars Following OPEC Production Cut – Key Tests Ahead for WTI
2022-10-05 17:30:51
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Trim Losses
2022-10-05 20:30:00
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-05 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-05 21:40:00
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: ’Buy the Dip’ Mentality Persists for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-10-05 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-05 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: ’Buy the Dip’ Mentality Persists for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-10-05 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-05 19:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Chart Points to More Losses as APAC Markets Eye Australian Trade Data

AUD/USD Chart Points to More Losses as APAC Markets Eye Australian Trade Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, AU Trade Balance, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Market sentiment remains fragile as equity traders search for direction
  • Australia’s trade balance data is in focus as stronger US Dollar bites
  • AUD/USD Bear Flag signals concern for another potential leg lower

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A US Dollar rebound may temper risk-taking in today’s Asia-Pacific markets. US stock indexes saw volatile trading overnight when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed into the green after a deeply negative opening. However, bulls couldn’t hold those gains, and the S&P 500 and DJI closed 0.20% and 0.14% lower, respectively. Still, it was an impressive showing, but enthusiasm around a Fed pivot remains murky at best. The Federal Reserve’s Mary Daly—a usual dove—stated that more rate increases are needed.

Gold and silver prices fell, with the white metal far outpacing the yellow’s losses, falling around 0.5% and 2%. That pushed the gold/silver ratio back above the 82 level and its 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). Copper prices were slightly higher despite a stronger US Dollar. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow Q3 forecast rose to 2.7% from 2.3%, indicating improved odds for a soft landing, which bodes well for the industrial metal.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Cotton prices closed at the lowest level since July 2021 in Chicago after falling over 5% against the stronger US Dollar and waning export demand. Lean hog futures surged over 4%, bringing prices off a multi-month low earlier this week as traders start to price in thinning US herd numbers. Coffee prices rose for a second day, and palm oil prices gained over 3%.

NZD/USD managed to rise around 0.5% throughout EU and US trading hours after the RBNZ delivered a hawkish hike, with the policy statement showing that there were considerations for a larger 75-bps hike stating: “The Committee considered whether to increase the OCR by 50 or 75 basis points at this meeting. Some members highlighted that a larger increase in the OCR now would reduce the likelihood of a higher peak in the OCR being required.” AUD/NZD is tracking toward a third daily loss.

Today brings several data prints, with Australia’s August trade balance offering the headline event, although it may not move markets in a meaningful way. However, Australia’s exports act as a decent proxy for China’s commodities demand. Analysts expect the trade balance to increase to A$10.1 billion from A$8.73 billion. Hong Kong’s September PMI is also due at the same time (00:30 UTC).

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

A Bear Flag formation suggests that prices may make another leg lower if flag support breaks, which would open the door for prices to follow the preceding downtrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is losing upward momentum, stalling short of the 50 CenterPoint.

AUD/USD 8-Hour Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

APAC Markets Eye RBNZ as AUD Struggles Despite a Softer US Dollar
APAC Markets Eye RBNZ as AUD Struggles Despite a Softer US Dollar
2022-10-04 23:00:00
Bitcoin Aims at 20,000 After Risk-On Move Weighs on US Dollar
Bitcoin Aims at 20,000 After Risk-On Move Weighs on US Dollar
2022-10-03 23:00:00
AUD, NZD, CNH in Focus as APAC Markets Kick Off Fourth-Quarter Trading Ahead of RBA
AUD, NZD, CNH in Focus as APAC Markets Kick Off Fourth-Quarter Trading Ahead of RBA
2022-10-02 23:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese PMI Data as Prices Approach Recently Surrendered Channel
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese PMI Data as Prices Approach Recently Surrendered Channel
2022-09-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish