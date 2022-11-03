AUD/USD Aims Lower on Rising Recession Bets as US Dollar, Yields Rise

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-03 16:30:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up for More Losses
2022-11-03 13:30:10
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD Aims Lower on Rising Recession Bets as US Dollar, Yields Rise

AUD/USD Aims Lower on Rising Recession Bets as US Dollar, Yields Rise

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Jobs Report, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • A stronger US Dollar and higher bond yields may weigh on APAC markets
  • Focus turns to the upcoming US jobs report after a hawkish FOMC meeting
  • AUD/USD aims to break below a short-term trendline as losses accelerate
Advertisement

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A move lower may be in store for Asia-Pacific markets after sentiment deteriorated overnight during US trading hours. A surprise drop in the number of initial jobless claims for the week ending October 29 intensified bond selling as FOMC rate hike bets hardened. Fed funds futures are pricing a +5% terminal Fed funds rate by March. The policy-sensitive 2-year US rate rose by nine basis points, while the US Dollar DXY Index.

The British Pound fell 2% against the USD despite a 75 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE). BoE Governor Andrew Baily warned that economic activity would be flat or negative for “some time.” The United Kingdom faces some of the sharpest price pressures among developed economies ahead of a potentially dire energy crunch this winter.

On Thursday, European natural gas prices eased lower to trade at 125.45 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). US Henry Hub prices shed nearly 6% as traders digested an unexpectedly strong 107 billion cubic feet (Bcf) inventory build for the week ending October 28. Crude oil prices fell around 2%. That weighed on oil-linked currencies; against the USD, the Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone fell 0.3% and 1.04%, respectively. Canadian oil is trading at its largest discount since December 2013 against US oil, according to the Western Canadian Select (WCS) price at -30.3 per barrel. The record flows out of the US SPR have made the heavy crude oil less attractive to refiners.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy statement is due at 00:30 UTC. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points earlier this week, disappointing a slim chance that the bank would return to larger hikes after last week’s inflation report. Australia posted a better-than-expected trade balance yesterday, fueled by export strength from natural gas and metal ores. However, China’s Caixin services PMI dampened forward-looking sentiment after revealing a deeper contraction occurred in October (48.4).

Asia-Pacific equity indexes may trade lower today as traders take a cautious stance ahead of the US jobs report, but prices should remain in positive territory for the week. China’s CSI-300 is up 3% since last Friday, and iron ore prices are slightly higher in early trading. China’s third-quarter account balance and an inflation rate update for the Philippines are on today’s calendar. India’s October trade balance will wrap up this week’s economic docket for the APAC region.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

AUD/USD turned lower last week after prices failed to clear resistance from the early October levels. The downward move accelerated overnight, and prices may break a short-term trendline. That would threaten the October swing low. Alternatively, a potential rebound faces the falling 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud-usd technical chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -24% -2%
Weekly 25% -31% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Report in Focus as Traders Digest FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Report in Focus as Traders Digest FOMC
2022-11-03 03:00:00
Chinese Yuan Outlook: USD/CNH Test PBOC’s Patience as US Dollar Rises Post-FOMC
Chinese Yuan Outlook: USD/CNH Test PBOC’s Patience as US Dollar Rises Post-FOMC
2022-11-02 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD and AUD After NZ Job Numbers Impress
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD and AUD After NZ Job Numbers Impress
2022-11-01 23:00:00
Chinese Yuan Slides Against US Dollar as Covid Lockdowns Weigh on Sentiment
Chinese Yuan Slides Against US Dollar as Covid Lockdowns Weigh on Sentiment
2022-10-31 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish