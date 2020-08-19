VP from No Nonsense Forex on his Trading Strategy

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Stages V-Shape Rebound with Federal Reserve Minutes on Tap
2020-08-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD steadies above 1.3200 on continued US dollar weakness. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/p7Z2v1J7zb https://t.co/Cxrpil7d0y
  • First (US) company to $2tln: Apple (2020) https://t.co/RFCBqHYeha
  • Hey traders! Get your Wednesday market highlights from @DailyFX Chief Strategist 👇 https://t.co/pWyiRz3V5X
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uf31JIL5bE
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.73% France 40: 0.66% FTSE 100: 0.57% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5CIQci9v3H
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (14/AUG) Actual: -0.607M Previous: 1.336M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • $EURCHF has broken above its two-year descending trendline, but is this absolved from general conditions such that it can make a trend out of this move in low liquidity? Given the SNB can be busy here, I wouldn't write it off https://t.co/1kgjiOQVgk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (14/AUG) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.336M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (14/AUG) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.557M Previous: -2.322M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-19
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/cGOmV4KP91
VP from No Nonsense Forex on his Trading Strategy

VP from No Nonsense Forex on his Trading Strategy

2020-08-19 14:13:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • VP’s view on why some technical analysis tools should be avoided
  • Using IG client sentiment data
  • VP’s trading strategy

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by the creator of training site No Nonsense Forex, known simply as VP. A trader of currencies, metals, oil and ETFs, VP rails against the use of both FX news and some common charting tools, explaining why he favors a different approach to the norm.

In this episode we focus on VP’s trading strategy, whether some technical analysis techniques should be avoided, and more. You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

The technical analysis tools to avoid

VP believes that the old suiteof technical analysis tools is outdated, and that modern programmers are making tools now that are more relevant to today’s markets. So what are the technical analysis tools to avoid? He says: “I’d always see the same 12-15 charting tools, the same basic methods of trading [such as trendlines, support and resistance, Fibonacci]. I tested them all out and sank so much time into them, [and] really wanted them to outperform the new indicators I was seeing. But they didn’t come close.

“My channel is full of ‘self-doers’ that are willing to put in the work and find indicators themselves so they can call it their system, where it was nothing but frustration before.”

Using IG client sentiment data

Moving on, VP discusses his use of IG client sentiment data to gauge the behavior of market practitioners, and how the data can be interpreted. “It always seems to go like this: if traders collectively are going long, for example on EUR/USD, the banks, the people who actually have the money to move price, are always going to go the other way, and IG client sentiment data does a great job of showing just how this happens.”

He uses the example of the S&P 500 and its rise even while commentators discuss the likely upcoming recession. “[Bearish people] say the entire economy is propped up on counterfeit money and nothing else. Every single day they’re outraged at the price of the S&P 500 going up.

“But if they were to look at the IG client sentiment data, they would see just how short everyone is.”

VP believes the rise will continue as long as general sentiment is bearish, and it won’t go down until the bulls return. “Until that day comes, do not expect this market to drop again. There’s an inverse correlation to how this works, and the tool perfectly points this out.”

Ultimately, VP says that when it comes to sentiment, it’s not where people have gone [whether long or short], it’s about where people are about to go. “Trying to predict where people are going to go is really hard to do; there’s no way you can really quantify it and I just don’t recommend people do it, but I love the tool and it’s very telling in certain ways.”

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 25
( 10:08 GMT )
Check out our market sentiment webinars today!
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dr. Harald Malmgren on Global Economy, Automated Trading | Podcast
Dr. Harald Malmgren on Global Economy, Automated Trading | Podcast
2020-07-29 15:32:00
Talking Overvalued and Undervalued Stocks With Jesse Felder
Talking Overvalued and Undervalued Stocks With Jesse Felder
2020-07-28 14:28:00
Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast
Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast
2020-07-22 09:36:00
Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
2020-07-20 11:02:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.