Talking Overvalued and Undervalued Stocks With Jesse Felder

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes
2020-07-28 16:40:00
Euro Forecast: Exhaustion Arrives as Rallies Reach Resistance - Key Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-07-28 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Reverse Lower- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-27 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks, Gold Hits Record High
2020-07-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Risk-Taking Cut Back Ahead of FOMC
2020-07-28 11:10:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FAANG Technical Outlook Ahead of Earnings Drop
2020-07-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper, USD Outlook | Webinar
2020-07-28 12:00:00
Gold Soars to a Record High Before a Sharp Correction Lower Fires a Warning Shot
2020-07-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, Silver Charts and More
2020-07-28 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Set to Consolidate After Recent Gains
2020-07-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & SPX
2020-07-27 15:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar down the drain, stocks on their back foot after running into some resistance in July. FOMC on the calendar for tomorrow - looking at a series of setups across macro markets in the webinar, starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/980972059
  • "US Dollar Paces Big Drop for July as Consumer Confidence Wanes" -via @DailyFX $USD bears have steered the $DXY sharply lower, down almost 4% month-to-date, amid a notable deterioration in consumer confidence data for July. Link to Analysis- https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/07/28/us-dollar-paces-big-drop-for-july-as-consumer-confidence-wanes.html #FX #Forex https://t.co/pkC8MxzqOb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dfpvBkuyrJ
  • Technical divergence highlights the bearish risks facing the S&P 500. Get your S&P 500 market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/L3GvQ4hew0 https://t.co/eTqNZpJBKv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -1.31% Silver: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RhDfWaDxJp
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L3wahZ54rH
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/YbKzjHOLve
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.03% US 500: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HWgtc86IMU
  • Hey traders! Incredible slide for the DXY index is witnessing some hesitation? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/gokC4x2dS7
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Breakout at Risk Below 2019 High - https://t.co/hhdaGV0AWp https://t.co/ryY4Z8gNgm
Talking Overvalued and Undervalued Stocks With Jesse Felder

Talking Overvalued and Undervalued Stocks With Jesse Felder

2020-07-28 14:28:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • Overvalued stocks and undervalued stocks: Where do we stand?
  • US equities, coronavirus, and the hit to earnings
  • Is a contrarian view a good investment strategy?

In this episode on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Jesse Felder. Jesse began his professional career at Bear Stearns, and later set up a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund before founding market analysis platform The Felder Report. This time, we explore the topic of overvalued stocks and undervalued stocks, as well as the fundamental chaos surrounding the equities market. You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Overvalued stocks and undervalued stocks: Where do we stand?

The conversation begins on the subject of overvalued stocks. Jesse says that when looking at any long-term valuation measure, like the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings) ratio or market cap to GDP, the US stock market is one of the most highly-valued markets on the planet. “The price you pay determines your rate of return, so when you pay an expensive price, you get a poor rate of return and vice versa.

“So focusing on US stocks right now, you’re probably going to get poor returns going forward over the next several years to a decade, and when there are opportunities overseas it makes sense to look there.”

US equities, coronavirus, and the hit to earnings

Have US stocks taken into account the likely hit to earnings caused by coronavirus?

“Not even close,” Jesse says. “I think earnings probably will decline at least 20%, if not 30%, and that they’re not going to rebound any time [soon]. With stock prices essentially flat year over year, and earnings declining significantly in double digits, there’s a disconnect between stock prices and fundamentals.”

Jesse was however ‘extremely bullish’ in late March, believing there were potential opportunities with undervalued stocks. “There were a lot of really cheap stocks at the time, especially in the smaller cap space, but generally with the broad market… the market is trying to look through to an earnings recovery next year, but the stock market normally discounts earnings six months in the future.

“I think six months from now we may say that today is a lot worse than the market was discounting six months ago.”

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 29
( 15:07 GMT )
Tune in to our stocks webinar for key equities insight
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast
Alexander Elder Answers Common Day Trading Questions | Podcast
2020-07-22 09:36:00
Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
Adam Grimes on Combining Technical Analysis & Emotions of Trading
2020-07-20 11:02:00
Jim Rogers on US Economy, Gold, USD Amidst Pandemic
Jim Rogers on US Economy, Gold, USD Amidst Pandemic
2020-06-25 16:02:00
Volatility Trading: Get Tips to Manage Your Risk | Podcast
Volatility Trading: Get Tips to Manage Your Risk | Podcast
2020-06-02 09:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.