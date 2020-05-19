How Politics Impacts the Stock Market: US Elections & More | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Eurozone Data
2020-05-20 07:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Another False Breakout Reversal, EURUSD Reinforces Range
2020-05-20 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Gold Price Remains Afloat Following Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2020-05-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Idea de #trading del día: $EURGBP y #Ibex35 https://t.co/XH1TDcQV0F https://t.co/AfpFUqHW8b
  • The Hang Seng could struggle if US-China trade tensions resurface, denting Hong Kong’s economy amid the coronavirus. Such an outcome could boost the anti-risk Japanese Yen. Get your technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/i45pqWJgJK https://t.co/fE7w3z4c1m
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/PCaoEsPD05
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY Actual: -2.1% Expected: -0.5% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1JiGZuHaV4
How Politics Impacts the Stock Market: US Elections & More | Podcast

How Politics Impacts the Stock Market: US Elections & More | Podcast

2020-05-19 18:04:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • Geopolitics and how it hits stocks
  • The contagion of geopolitical disruption
  • Will it make a difference to the markets who the next US President is?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Dimitri Zabelin, currency analyst at DailyFX and specialist on how the international political economy affects financial markets. This time, we drill down into the impact of political events on markets. You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 25
( 03:05 GMT )
Want more on geopolitical risk? Catch Dimitri’s webinar
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Geopolitics and how it hits stocks

The podcast begins with discussion on geopolitics and how it hits stocks. “Particularly now in the current fundamental environment of slower growth… the shock of an unknown geopolitical risk is amplified,” Dimitri says. He gives an example of Italian politics in 2018-19 when there was a budget dispute between Rome and Brussels. “Even just the election of that coalition between the 5 star movement and Lega Nord caused Italian sovereign bond yield tenure to spike over 100% over the course of just a few months.

“Now, were Italy’s economic fundamentals more robust, the economy could theoretically have endured a political shock like that but, because the underlying weakness was already there, the shock [instead] amplified it.” More recently, we have been seeing politics driving a lot of market volatility in 2018, 2019 and 2020, most notably the trade wars, Brexit and escalated tension in Iran.

Dimitri also considers how political risk can’t really be priced in. He points to the instance of US National Security Advisor John Bolton getting fired from the Trump administration, leading to crude oil prices dipping 2%. “In my view that was a reflection that the markets believed that having Bolton in the White House, given his view on foreign policy and attitudes towards Iran, the problem of an escalated conflict and a politically-induced supply disruption fear was comparatively higher. So when he was fired we saw crude oil prices drop.”

Check out our article geopolitics and oil for more on this relationship.

The contagion of geopolitical disruption

Dimitri argues that geopolitical contagion extends beyond coronavirus. “Every year, arguably except for the past two or three, we’ve become more globalized, so the contagion of political risk, much like the coronavirus, is more likely to spread,” Dimitri says. “This is the double-edged sword of globalization. The pro is that hyperconnectedness means that everything is transmitted far more quickly and the con is also that hyperconnectedness means that everything is transmitted far more quickly.

“So be it capital or contagion of some kind, it’s very hard to contain particular economic political disruption in one area and not have it spill into others.”

Political contagion, for example, has been seen in international trade relations, with Dimitri noting that the US-China trade war in 2018 preceded numerous trade wars all around the world.

“That was a manifestation of this political contagion, where [following the US-China trade war] you started [also] having trade wars between the US and the EU, then South Korea and Japan, then Malaysia and India, then India and Brazil, then Iran and Brazil.

“That in my view was a result of our globalized system being hyperconnected economically and politically, and with the US being in such a powerful position they set the stage and the standard for global trading practices.”

Dimitri adds that Trump’s nationalist and populist rhetoric also is liable to spread. “You look at the rhetoric for instance with South Korea saying ‘We will not be defeated by Japan again’. We hadn’t seen this kind of rhetoric before the [US-China] trade war.”

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Threat of Currency War, US Dollar & Chinese Yuan Forecast | Podcast
Threat of Currency War, US Dollar & Chinese Yuan Forecast | Podcast
2020-05-18 10:19:00
Cryptos and the Role of Monetary Policy in Crises | Podcast
Cryptos and the Role of Monetary Policy in Crises | Podcast
2020-05-13 10:12:00
Britain after Brexit & World Economic Outlook | Grace Blakeley | Podcast
Britain after Brexit & World Economic Outlook | Grace Blakeley | Podcast
2020-02-07 14:37:00
How will the Belt and Road Initiative impact the global economy? | Podcast
How will the Belt and Road Initiative impact the global economy? | Podcast
2020-02-03 09:16:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.