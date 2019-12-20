Opinions on the Next Financial Crisis and Warren Buffett | Podcast

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Volatility May Rise Next Year: DXY, EUR, CAD Charts & More
2019-12-20 12:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trump says he had a very good talk with Xi about the trade deal and China started large scale purchases of AG products - formal signing is being arranged $DXY $SPX
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.70% Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KiQcf1o0M8
  • 🇺🇸 USD Personal Spending (NOV), Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Confidence (DEC A), Actual: -8.1 Expected: -7.0 Previous: -7.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (NOV), Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (DEC F), Actual: 99.3 Expected: 99.2 Previous: 99.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (NOV), Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Personal Spending (NOV), Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-20
Opinions on the Next Financial Crisis and Warren Buffett | Podcast

Opinions on the Next Financial Crisis and Warren Buffett | Podcast

2019-12-20 14:40:00
Ben Lobel, Martin Essex, MSTA,
Share:

Talking points on this podcast:

  • Financial crises: Predicting the next period of economic turmoil
  • Is it time for the Fed to be reformed?
  • Why is Warren Buffett such a major figure in the US?

This time on Trading Global Markets Decoded, our host Martin Essex is joined by Roger Lowenstein, Wall Street Journal contributor and author of the bestselling book Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist. This time, Roger discusses his views on the Federal Reserve and the political landscape heading into 2020. Are we facing another financial crisis? And has America's central bank been a success to this point?

You can listen to this podcast by clicking on the YouTube link above or by using one of the alternative platforms listed below.

When is the next financial crisis?

Martin begins the podcast with discussion on the next financial crisis and when it might come about. “Crises are unexpected or sudden [by nature],” Roger says. “If someone said we’ve got two years to prepare for the next crisis, and we believed them, I presume people would take that person seriously and there wouldn’t be a crisis. So for that reason they’re very hard to predict.”

What about the few who did predict the mortgage crash in 2007? “Most people didn’t take them seriously, not even the Federal Reserve,” Roger says. “They [the Fed] thought subprime would be containable and that it wouldn’t in any case infect the larger financial system or the economy.”

Roger says he doesn’t see anything like a ‘classic’ bubble as seen with mortgages or the dotcom boom, although he believes some of the venture capital “looks pretty pricy”. He adds that the devil is in the detail when it comes to gloomy forecasts.

“To me [recession predictions] only really count if you predict with specificity. When I joined the Wall Street Journal, early in my career in the late 1970s, books used to come in talking about the next financial crisis, but unless you really identify this asset class, or form of debt, [it's just a case of] every stopped clock being right twice a day.”

He gives the example of the subprime crisis to illustrate the accuracy needed for a serious prediction. “[If it was pointed out] that people are getting subprime mortgages without having to declare their income, then you have some meat on the bones that you can evaluate.”

Why is Warren Buffett such a major figure in the US?

Talk turns to Warren Buffett, about whom Roger has written extensively. What’s the lowdown on this legendary investment figure? "I met him a bunch of times over the years and my first experience of him was when he wasn’t well known. He’s extremely quick and witty, but he’s guarded; if he wants to tell you something he will, and if he doesn’t, it doesn’t matter how you approach him, [he won’t].

“When you have that sort of genius and obsessive focus, it certainly takes away from other aspects of your life. It wasn’t the easiest thing to be Warren Buffett’s son or daughter or even spouse. You don’t get to be Mozart by having all sorts of hobbies and taking vacations; you're just writing those symphonies. And that was one of the more interesting part of the research; learning the interplay between his work, his genius and his life.”

For more ways of listening to the DailyFX podcast, click on one of the additional channels below.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Global Macro Trading: Talking Central Banks with John Netto | Podcast
Global Macro Trading: Talking Central Banks with John Netto | Podcast
2019-12-04 12:56:00
Trading Advice: Analysts Share how to Trade Successfully | Podcast
Trading Advice: Analysts Share how to Trade Successfully | Podcast
2019-11-27 16:09:00
What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? | Podcast
What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? | Podcast
2019-11-26 10:19:00
Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast
Traders Debate: US-China Trade War, Forex Forecasts & More | Podcast
2019-11-21 14:18:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.