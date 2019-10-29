Real Vision: Can Central Banks Save the Economy from Global Financial Crisis?

UK Tory Official says PM Johnson not likely to drop bid for election if date is changed $GBP $EUR

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eBXKgrXfnT

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to merge according to the WSJ $FCAU up nearly 7%

The $USD Index dropped toward session lows immediately following the consumer confidence index release for October. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/UxG7zhWIoJ https://t.co/mYw1AqUkmv

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D1xjgvhVJI

Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier says UK vote not going to affect Brexit talks $GBP

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.20% US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.08% Germany 30: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NkaCAWq7LJ

UK Parliament begins debate on early Parliamentary General Election Bill $GBP $EUR

UK Parliament approves second reading of the early Parliamentary General Election Bill $EUR $GBP