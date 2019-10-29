We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
  UK Tory Official says PM Johnson not likely to drop bid for election if date is changed
  Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% Gold: -0.22%
  Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to merge according to the WSJ
  The $USD Index dropped toward session lows immediately following the consumer confidence index release for October.
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D1xjgvhVJI
  Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier says UK vote not going to affect Brexit talks
  Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.20% US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: 0.08% Germany 30: -0.01%
  UK Parliament begins debate on early Parliamentary General Election Bill
  UK Parliament approves second reading of the early Parliamentary General Election Bill
  Overnight Swaps are pricing a 94.2% chance that the #Fed will cut rates at tomorrow's #FOMC meeting, up from 59.1% on October 14th
Real Vision: Can Central Banks Save the Economy from Global Financial Crisis?

Real Vision: Can Central Banks Save the Economy from Global Financial Crisis?

2019-10-29 17:15:00
Real Vision,
Share:

Real Vision Recession Watch Overview:

  • If a global recession comes, how will the world’s major central banks respond?
  • Will their typical response of cutting interest rates be enough to stave off a major crisis?
  • In this conversation with Real Vision’s Roger Hirst, Christophe Ollari, founder of Ollari Consulting, addresses these questions.

See long-term forecasts for the US Dollar and other major currencies with the DailyFX Trading Guides.

As the US-China trade war drags on, concerns about a global recession have grown louder. Various economic indicators have started to flash warning signs, such as the inversion of the US Treasury yield curve. With fiscal policymakers still hamstrung in developed economies, all eyes are on monetary authorities – central banks – to provide cushioning for markets.

Central banks like the Federal Reserve and European Central may be the ‘only games in town,’ but that may not be good news for global financial markets – particularly as central banks slash interest rates towards and below zero and flood markets with liquidity.

In the short-term term, propping up financial markets higher may seem a net benefit in the absence of genuine economic growth, but there are serious risks associated to this state in the long-term. Expectations for more support will grow exponentially with time. Capital distribution outside of the healthy business cycle will encourage funds to underperforming or zombie businesses that will further weaken economies.

If a global recession comes, how will the world’s major central banks respond? Will their typical response of cutting interest rates be enough to stave off a major crisis? In this conversation with Real Vision’s Roger Hirst, Christophe Ollari, founder of Ollari Consulting, addresses these questions.

--- Produced by Real Vision©

Read more: US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

